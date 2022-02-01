Thursday, 24 students from schools throughout Victoria County will convene at Victoria College to determine one thing: who is the most formidable speller around?
The students competing at the county’s spelling bee are already battle tested. Each representative spelled their way through grueling, school-level bees that saw them conquer all other students at their schools. Now, they’ve got a chance to assert their dominance over Victoria County’s spelling community and — should they win the county bee — move on to regionals.
Two Victoria fifth graders are ready for the challenge. Cadence Lyston, 10, of Shields Elementary, and Memoree Lopez, 11, of O’Connor Elementary, have participated in spelling bees before and are excited to take on the county-wide challenge.
“It’s crazy,” Cadence said. “I feel like there’s a chance that I can win”
Memoree echoed her sentiments.
“I feel kind of nervous, but I feel confident about it,” she said.
This isn’t the first spelling bee for either girl. Memoree competed in her school’s bee last year and said she wanted to “re-experience” the enjoyment she felt competing.
Cadence didn’t get the chance to compete last year, but said she had competed in her first, second and third grade years.
“This year I wanted to bring my streak back on,” she said.
While both girls stood atop the spelling mountain at their schools, their memories of winning are fairly different.
Cadence laughed when confessing that she couldn’t remember any of the words she was tasked to spell during the bee. She did remember her adrenaline pumping, though.
“It felt really cool,” she said. “I was really excited. I was shaking.”
Memoree recalled being surprised she won, but the winning word has stuck in her mind. She spelled “tasteless” to make it to the final round, and “fortune” to take home the win.
Both girls said they are practicing for the county spelling bee by studying spelling bee vocabulary guides, but they credited their spelling ability to their reading habits.
“I didn’t study that much, I’m going to be honest with you,” Cadence said. “I just read a lot, sometimes whenever I feel like it and I know a lot of words just based on books.”
While Cadence said she didn’t have a favorite book, she said she was a rabid reader that will often just pluck books from her parent’s expansive book shelf.
Thursday, the two girls will get the chance to face off against each other and 22 other spellers. They’re unlikely to get lucky and be tasked with spelling one of their shared favorite words, though.
That word? Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, the title of the famed Mary Poppins song that so many young spellers seem to love.
The Victoria County Spelling Bee will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex. It will be livestreamed for those who can’t be in attendance. The co-champions from the county bee will move on to the Regional Spelling Bee, set for March 5 at the Region 3 Education Service Center in Victoria.
