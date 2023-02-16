For more than two decades, general surgeon Dr. Michael Belew has worked tirelessly, treating patients across South Texas.
However, when the book closes on his career, he will likely be remembered for the students he inspired through the Victoria Science Club more than the surgeries he has performed.
For more than 20 years, Belew has held a science club of sorts where students, regardless of where they are from or what school they go to, can learn topics such as organic chemistry, anatomy and more.
Every Monday, if he isn't on call or some emergency arises, Belew can be seen teaching high-school-age children from across the Crossroads from eighth grade to 12th grade through the science club.
The lecture-based club has Belew or a guest lecturer teaching anatomy and other topics to the students. In these lectures, they go into detail how each organ functions as well as examples of where things look off, such as a collapsed lung versus a healthy lung and how those injuries are treated.
The club started off as a bet between Belew and one of his peers when he was still in Beeville. His peer bet he couldn't teach science successfully to high schoolers, Belew said.
However, 20 years later and after starting the club back up when he moved to Citizens Medical Center, it is safe to say Belew won the pride-based bet.
The Victoria Science Club has become such a fixture for him that regardless of all the surgeries he has performed in a given week, he looks forward to working with kids from across the Crossroads every Monday, Belew said. He even distributes a lesson plan to the students and their parents through a private online chat Discord server ahead of each lesson.
"You aren't going to see people in white lab coats with test tubes," he said.
However, beyond learning how a section of the body works, the most important aspect of the club is asking the students what their goals are and mentoring them toward it.
"It's the highlight of my week," he said. "These kids have lots of options in front of them, and I think my job is just to show them what those options are."
However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, Belew couldn't hold the Victoria Science Club until starting it up again in November.
The club, which at its height supported more than 20 students at a time, is now down to nine students who have joined through word of mouth.
There have been hundreds of students that went through the club going on to success at schools such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Rice University, Notre Dame University and many more, he said.
The recent alumni of the program include the likes of Houston residents Braden Levick, 21, and Bao Nguyen, 24.
Levick, originally from Woodsboro, commuted every Monday from his home to Victoria and back for the program after joining the club after his father got an appendectomy from Belew, Levick said.
"I looked forward to it every Monday, knowing that I was going to learn," he said. "It was a wide variety of topics we learned, and as a sophomore in high school, it really excited me."
Now a graduate of Texas A&M University and applying to medical school, Levick credits Belew for putting him on the path he is on. Belew mentored him, allowed Levick to shadow him while he works and has even written letters of recommendation for him.
When Levick first started, he didn't know what he wanted to do as a career, he said. However, through learning through the Victoria Science Club, he plans to become a doctor and return to Victoria, knowing how important access to medical care is to the community.
Nguyen and his sister Vy Nguyen, 21, were also inspired to pursue medical careers. They are both at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston and Baylor School of Medicine, respectively.
"Anyone who has the opportunity to take part in the club should give it a shot," Bao Nguyen said.
Nguyen is still thankful for the club. Even as a third-year medical student, he has found himself with a bit of a leg up education-wise because of his time with Belew.
"It's fun to watch and see what they've accomplished over the years," Belew said.
As for the students now, many of them have only recently started the club after hearing about it from peers involved or through people who work with Belew.
Some want to pursue a career in health care, and some are just there to learn, but regardless, Belew will position the students of the Victoria Science Club for success as he pays forward his experience and knowledge.