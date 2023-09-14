The Victoria Symphony League held its annual fundraiser Wednesday afternoon at Spring Creek Event Center with a classic theme to fantastic artistic and monetary results.
For the last 14 years the league hosts its annual Fall Luncheon and Fashions event to allow the Victoria Symphony to continue to operate. This year the league pledged to raise $20,000 and was able to easily meet that goal through the event.
"I can honestly say, we don't have our final tally yet, but based on what I've been told we've hit our goal," said Helen Hultquist, Victoria Symphony League luncheon chair.
At the luncheon, sponsors of the tables showcased their creativity with the "classic," theme with some showcasing Broadway plays like "Cats," or the opera "Madame Butterfly," inspired by one of the symphony's first show of the season. Some chose classic rock with a giant light up Elvis cutout, while others went more abstract with tables designed around classic westerns, classic foods, classic books and in one case classic board games.
Tammy Hartman, 63, of Victoria has attended the event before and even been a model during the fashion show, but this is the first time she sponsored a table.
Hartman had the idea for the table, but the full vision for it was put together by one of the league's volunteers Cora Jo Hummel, 80, who brought all the classic games together as a centerpiece, game boards on the back seat and tiny Rubix cubes on dawning the table.
"It is an amazing job by 32 amazing table scape people," Hummel said. "Have you ever seen such creativity in a room. It's beautiful."
The one idea Hartman did take credit for in the design though was the playing card place mats.
"It's just a great time to be out with the girls and supporting the symphony," Hartman said.
It's great to see people coming out to support the symphony through the league's fundraising event, said Victoria Symphony Maestro Darryl One.
"Yes it's a great fundraiser for us, but it is a great social event for them," One said. "It's community...This is one of the most successful events the league has ever done and they do it every year and you can see why. It's fun."
By the end of the luncheon, after all the boutiques finished show casing their fashions, many foods and items auctioned off everyone left the Spring Creek Place Event Center with eyes toward to the weekend and the beginning of another successful season for the Victoria Symphony.