Animals have always held a special place in Denise Tatro's heart. That's why she drives out to Smiley every Saturday to volunteer her time with other Victoria Target employees at Meadow Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary.

Tatro has had a love of animals since she was young, she said, particularly of horses and other animals in need. In March, she got involved volunteering at the sanctuary.

The sanctuary has about 150 horses, plus other animals, such as dogs and livestock, so for Tatro, it was a bit like heaven, she said.

However, the ranch has experienced issues with its water well recently. It is still functional but is expected to fail soon. In response, Tatro suggested her peers volunteer to help in the sanctuary's time of need.

The water well at the sanctuary is used by all animals there and is about 50 years old. It has failed several times due to its casing collapsing, Meadow Haven President Darla Cherry said.

The sanctuary's problems have multiplied because the economy is prompting more people to abandon or surrender their horses, which then end up at the sanctuary.

"It's going to get really bad," Cherry said. "I already have 150 horses, so it's just going to get really bad, so we need a lot of financial help. So, a lot donations are going to be needed."

When the water well began experiencing problems, several horses at the sanctuary developed kidney stones, which led to malnutrition and, in some cases, death, she said.

The kidney stones developed because minerals leached into the well from the collapsing casing, she said. This also prompted the need for a new $1,500 pump due to corrosion and added to the need for a filtration system, which costs $3,500.

"The minerals are off the charts," she said.

The filtration system has helped the horses immensely. They are now drinking more water and eating more than they did before.

The hope is the well will last a couple of more years before it collapses. She said she'll try to raise money through a GoFundMe request. The price she was quoted to replace the well was $30,000.

"Hopefully, it lasts just a little bit longer, so we can get those funds up," Cherry said.

When Tatro brought up the idea of getting involved to her colleagues, they leaped at the opportunity.

"Target is my family, and we are a team who works together volunteering to help our community wherever needed," Tatro said. "So when I suggested the ranch, there was an abundance of team members who wanted to be a part of spending the day and giving time to help this amazing family who has dedicated there lives to saving horses and many other animals."

The team volunteered at the sanctuary in May and plans to help again in the future, she said.

"We all had an amazing day together, feeling blessed that we could take part in giving care to all of the animals," Tatro said. "I hope my coworkers understood how much of a difference they made in just one day, and how much their help was needed."

Without donations and volunteers, it becomes nearly impossible to care for all the animals at the sanctuary, she said.

"Darla's biggest fear is not being able to provide the care for these animals that she has for well over a decade," Tatro said.

Tatro plans to retire in a few years, and said she hopes to continue to help out at the sanctuary in her retirement.

"(Cherry) and her family were more than welcoming. Darla told me, 'Honey you don't need to adopt. There's 150 horses here you can care for whenever you want,'" Tatro said. "I just want to touch as many people as possible and let them know that there are lots of beautiful horses up for adoption and that this ranch is a nonprofit organization that is always in need of donations."