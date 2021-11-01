When Maricia Startz opened the door to her music classroom at Torres Elementary School on Monday morning, she was shocked to find a crowd standing outside ready to present her with a $2,700 check.

For Startz, 36, who has continued to teach prekindergarten  through fifth grade students this year even as she undergoes chemotherapy and prepares for a double mastectomy, the check, which was presented by representatives from Victory Buick GMC and Victory Kia, came as a total surprise.

Torres Elementary School music teacher Maricia Startz, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June, received a $2,700 check from Victory Buick GMC and Victory Kia on Monday. Startz said her medical expenses have piled up since her cancer treatment began.

The dealership donated part of its earnings from each sale in recent months to raise money for the check.

Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

