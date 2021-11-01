Torres Elementary School music teacher Maricia Startz reacts as Troy York, general manager of Victory Buick GMC and Victory Kia, presents her with a $2,700 check on Monday. Startz was diagnosed with breast cancer in June but has continued teaching this fall while undergoing chemotherapy. She said her medical bills have been costly.
Torres Elementary School music teacher Maricia Startz stood with representatives from Victory Buick GMC and Victory Kia, Gary Moses and VISD Superintendent Quintin Shephard as she received a $2,700 check on Monday. Startz was diagnosed with breast cancer in June but has continued teaching this year.
Torres Elementary School music teacher Maricia Startz reacts as Troy York, general manager of Victory Buick GMC and Victory Kia, presents her with a $2,700 check on Monday. Startz was diagnosed with breast cancer in June but has continued teaching this fall while undergoing chemotherapy. She said her medical bills have been costly.
Torres Elementary School music teacher Maricia Startz stood with representatives from Victory Buick GMC and Victory Kia, Gary Moses and VISD Superintendent Quintin Shephard as she received a $2,700 check on Monday. Startz was diagnosed with breast cancer in June but has continued teaching this year.
When Maricia Startz opened the door to her music classroom at Torres Elementary School on Monday morning, she was shocked to find a crowd standing outside ready to present her with a $2,700 check.
For Startz, 36, who has continued to teach prekindergarten through fifth grade students this year even as she undergoes chemotherapy and prepares for a double mastectomy, the check, which was presented by representatives from Victory Buick GMC and Victory Kia, came as a total surprise.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.