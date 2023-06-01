Since Lorena Urbina-Hare, 47, a fitness manager at Citizens Healthplex, was young, fitness has been a passion of hers. It has provided opportunities to help people and bring success to her life.
Now Urbina-Hare has the opportunity to help veterans and potentially win $20,000 through the Ms. Health and Fitness: Muscle & Fitness HERS magazine cover contest. If she wins, she plans to put the prize money toward her family's first home.
Urbina-Hare was one of seven children to an immigrant mother who was illiterate growing up in San Antonio.
"When we got here to Texas, we didn't have a place to stay," she said. "We pretty much stayed at Salvation Army. Every Christmas we did Blue Santa, and we were on food stamps and Section 8 housing, and that's just kind of the way we grew up. For me, it was very challenging, as well as for all my family, but once I started playing sports, it was a big game changer for me."
Urbina-Hare found her way to sports and fitness when she was racing people around a school gym in elementary school for a couple of quarters. There, one of the coaches encouraged her to get involved in cross-country running.
Nobody in her family drove, so her coach would pick her up and take her to cross-country meets on the weekends, and she would redeem points in the program for shoes, shorts and other running gear, she said.
"I just thought that was the coolest thing," Urbina-Hare said. "That was the beginning of me continuing to do sport on my own."
That journey solidified when she got her first gym membership when she was waitressing part-time when she was in school, she said. Some days she would get off work and run to the gym with some of her siblings in tow as she had to babysit them.
"Everybody thought those were my kids because I had to take them everywhere to and from on the bus with their stroller and their diaper bag," Urbina-Hare said.
She would tell the then-owner of Nautilus Fitness Center — which has since closed down — she didn't have much money and couldn't afford a membership, but he made an exception charging her only $20 a month to work out.
From there, she committed to helping others with their own fitness journey, getting a bachelor's and Master of Science in kinesiology from the University of Texas at San Antonio and becoming a fitness professional.
Urbina-Hare has worked with athletes, veterans, veterans injured in combat, older populations and many in between.
"I love helping people because I've kind of been there and done it," she said. "I faced some of the mental and physical barriers that most people face, so I feel that I can relate ... I get such an amazing feeling when I have those people tell me they've accomplished some of the goals set for themselves and somewhere along the line say, 'I remember what you said, Lorena.' I try to meet people wherever they are."
One of the notable people she has gotten to work with was during her time working for Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center's Diabetes Center of Excellence in San Antonio.
Her job there was primarily as a diabetes prevention and lifestyle coach, and she got to work with someone whose doctor told them they would never be able to lose the weight they needed to get their blood sugar levels in line, Urbina-Hare said. After being reluctant to get into the program there, he was able to lose the necessary weight six months later and get his medications lowered.
He told her the change was the most exciting thing that had ever happened to him, she said.
Urbina-Hare has been with Citizens Healthplex for about a year and a half, but she continues to have the same helpful mindset she's always had, Citizens Healthplex Director Bret Barnett said.
"She's the real deal, and she genuinely lives what we try to teach people up here with health and nutrition," Barnett said. "As far as a manager, she has been fantastic, and as far as a person, she has been fantastic and really a great role model."
She deserves all the votes and recognition she has gotten throughout the contest as, not only from those who go to Citizens Healthplex but from the entire Citizens Medical Center organization, he said.
"It's cliche, but she's just really passionate about what she does," Barnett said. "She can be working with an older member or a younger member, and it doesn't matter. She's equally passionate with all of them, trying to get them inspired and that's without question what sets her apart."
While the prize money would be great, as she has always seen home ownership as the biggest hallmark of success, having not been in one she could call her own growing up, and it would be nice to provide that for her husband and 7-year-old son, Urbina-Hare said. Being part of the contest and contributing through the voting system to help veterans injured in combat is rewarding enough.
The contest has, beyond its daily vote, a vote in which people can donate $1 per vote to Homes for Wounded Warriors, a national nonprofit organization that builds and remodels homes for critically injured U.S. military veterans.
"It's amazing to see the support that I've gotten," Urbina-Hare said. "However, if I don't win, I'm just happy I was able to do my little part for the veterans through it."