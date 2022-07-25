After serving two tours in Vietnam, Jessie Castilla's older brother was two weeks shy of retirement from the Air Force when a fatal mishap in a doctor's office claimed his life. Castilla, who also served, has adorned his yard in honor of all men and women of the military, both living and dead.

A Victoria resident, Castilla, 72 and originally from Berclair, said his brother, Manuel Castilla Jr., was processing out of service after 20 years when he complained of a blockage in his throat during a routine physical exam.

The doctor tried to remove the blockage but, while performing the minor procedure, nicked Castilla's artery and Manuel Castilla died in the office, Castilla said.

"And so he ended up passing away during what was his physical to process out of the service," Castilla said. "He was 42 years old." It was early in the 1970s, Castilla said.

Castilla bought three stone statues in Dodge City, Kansas, in June and brought them home to "guard the flags" in his yard on Pheasant Drive. Besides guarding the flags, the statues honor the men and women who serve in the U.S. armed forces, he said.

"There's people out there who don't respect the flag," Castilla said. "We've seen people on television who tear it down, who throw it on the ground, and who burn it. We need to have respect for our flag."

The first statue in Castilla's yard is a soldier kneeling at a cross. Castilla said that this statue honors all the fallen men and women of the armed forces.

The middle statue is of the United States and is painted red, white, and blue and says "One nation, Under God," with a cross behind it.

"We're supposed to be all together. One nation, under God," Castilla said. "We're not supposed to be divided. We're supposed to be together."

The third statue is a soldier, standing straight, as if on guard duty.

All three statues adorn the bases on the U.S. and Texas flags.

Castillo served in the Army and in the Army reserve. He served almost 10 years in the Victoria reserves as a career counselor with the 288th Field Service Company, which has since been deactivated.

On active duty, he was drafted in 1971 and sent to Berlin. He said the last time he saw his brother was from a plane, as he taxied out.

"I caught a glimpse of him as we taxied out. Then, when I was in Berlin, he was sent to duty in London. Twice we tried to get together in Europe, but somehow something always came up and we missed each other," Castilla said.

Castilla recently retired from DuPont, which later became INVISTA-Koch Industries, after nearly 40 years on the job. He has three children, Frankie, David, and Angela. He said he would have liked to remain in the reserves, but he opted to focus on his job at DuPont.

Regardless, he said, his family is a military family and he honors everyone who serves by guarding the flag.