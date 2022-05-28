School has always come easy for Ashton Rainey, 2022 Victoria West High School salutatorian.
He has also always looked at different ways to challenge himself.
As a twin, he and his brother Branton Rainey were competitive with each other academically throughout school with both finishing in the top 10. But as the next phase in his life begins, Ashton is looking at what challenges await him on his own.
Since he was young, Ashton has had a desire to tinker.
“Even as a kid, I would take apart things,” he said. “We had a family computer that stopped working just so I could see what was inside it. At the time, I didn’t know what any of it did. I just thought it looked cool.”
Since then, Rainey has built his own computer and can now label every single part he pulls out of the former family computer, he said.
This all stems from a desire to be challenged, he said. This led to him learning how to play piano, teaching himself how to play newly released songs and playing around with the code of the video games he plays.
“I probably played too many video games instead of focusing on what I should be doing,” he said. “School comes easy to me, so I need to find something to challenge my brain.”
Ashton was a member of the National Honor Society and was its president.
After graduation, he plans to go to Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado to pursue an engineering career.
The big dream for him is to be one of the engineers who helps solve nuclear fusion and change the world, he said.
If the nuclear fusion dream doesn’t happen, he still plans to be an engineer choosing electrical engineering as a middle ground between his interest in nuclear engineering and his passion for computers, he said.
When Rainey leaves for college, it will be the first time he and his brother will be apart, but they are ready to chart their own path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.