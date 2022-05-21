For Ashton Rainey, 2022 Victoria West High School salutatorian, school has always come easy for him, and he has always looked at different ways to challenge himself.
As a twin, he and his brother Branton Rainey were competitive with each other academically throughout school with both finishing in the top 10, but as the next phase in his life begins, Ashton Rainey is looking at what challenges await him on his own.
Since he was young, Rainey has had a desire to tinker.
"Even as a kid, I would take apart things," he said. "We had a family computer that stopped working just so I could see what was inside it. At the time, I didn't know what any of it did. I just thought it looked cool."
Since that time, Rainey has built his own computer and can now could label every single part he pulls out of the former family computer, he said.
This all stems from a desire to be challenged, he said. This led to him learning how to play piano, teaching himself how to play newly released songs and playing around with the code of the video games he plays.
Rainey has taught himself to play several Linkin Park songs, and in a month of their release, he learned how to play the entire 11-song album of Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" album, he said.
"I probably played too many video games instead of focusing on what I should be doing," he said. "School comes easy to me, so I need to find something to challenge my brain."
One challenge during his time at Victoria West was when he was recovering from a surgery that inserted a metal bar around his rib cage to act like a brace for his ribs to treat a condition known as pectus excavatum, or a concave rib cage.
The surgery happened during his junior year and, fortunately, Victoria West was allowing students to be online for their classes, he said.
This allowed for him to work on his classes from home, and should he need to lie down, because he was still recovering, it afforded him the opportunity, Rainey's mom Jamie Rainey said.
"In a weird way COVID was a blessing for him," she said.
Ashton Rainey was part of the school's National Honor Society and was its president.
After school, he plans to go to Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado to pursue an engineering career.
The big dream for him is to be one of the engineers who helps solve nuclear fusion and change the world, Rainey said.
However, by the time he graduates from college, a multination, joint-nuclear fusion program in France, called International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER, will be completing its construction.
"Realistically, it probably won't happen," he said. "It's a good dream to have, and if I'm not the guy to do it, I hope someone there does it, because it can change the world."
If the nuclear fusion dream doesn't happen, he still plans to be an engineer choosing electrical engineering as a middle ground between his interest in nuclear engineering and his passion for computers, he said.
Although he doesn't dream about it like he does with solving nuclear fusion in terms of career projects, being an electrical engineer would allow him hobbies, such as fixing and building computers that he can find joy in, he said.
When Rainey leaves for college, it will be the first time he and his twin brother will be apart, but Rainey and his brother are ready to chart their own path.
For his parents, they will officially be an empty nest, his mother said. Although that will take some getting used to, she wishes nothing but success for her boys and looks forward to them becoming contributing members of society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.