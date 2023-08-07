Compete and continue to build, that's what Victoria West looked to accomplish on day one of football practice Monday morning.
The Warriors have position battles taking place all over the field, but two players that will be highly featured on Friday nights this season are senior quarterback Camden Repper and senior running back Kamauri Montgomery.
A season ago Repper and Montgomery were settling into their new roles in the offense, now they're the elder statesmen, and they're coaching their teammates up as much as anyone out on the practice field.
"I always try to make sure everybody is locked in and ready to go," Montgomery said. "I want to make sure we're communicating, playing as a team and make sure everybody is focused."
For the seniors in the backfield, their chemistry has only grown since the 2022 season ended. Even on the first day when things don't always look smooth, any connection between Repper and Montgomery looked fluid, whether it was read option hand offs and passes out of the backfield the duo looked highly comfortable playing side-by-side.
"Everything feels the same as last year with him," Repper said. "We were able to pick right up where we left off."
When Repper and Montgomery do take the field this fall it will be alongside several new offensive skill position players. The Warriors who routinely line up in three and four wide receiver sets are having to replenish the position in 2023 after losing their top three pass catchers to graduation.
"Our wide receivers are competing," Boyce said. "It's wide open, but everybody is just competing and if anybody comes out here thinking they're the starter they're going to be humbled real quick and find out there's some depth and competition right behind them."
In spring practice coach Boyce was impressed with his defensive line and thought they were the position group that stood out. On day one he likes what he sees from the group as a whole once again and is excited for the team to put pads on later this week and for the offense and defense to compete in live action.
"I think getting pads on always humbles the offense a little bit," Boyce said. "For two and a half months, basically, you've been working on air and everything looks good but you know our defense is very tough and they're going to show us what we can be good at."
Leading the defensive front is senior defensive lineman TK Rollins, entering his third season of varsity action and is one of the captains for the Warriors this season.
"He's a captain and somebody that they all look to and he does a great job of leading by example," Boyce said of Rollins.
After taking advantage of the spring practice period the Warriors will have an abbreviated fall camp with only 10 days separating their first day of practice from their scrimmage against Gregory Portland on Aug. 17.
Between now and their scrimmage Boyce just wants to see his team continue to compete. There are several position battles that were going on in the spring and have continued into the fall. The Warriors feel like they have some depth and that the in house competition will only make them better come Aug. 25 against San Antonio Davenport.
"It starts with belief and then going out there and competing," Boyce said. "It's been a lot of fun just watching them compete with one another through the Spring and Summer and just now."