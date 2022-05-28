For Paxton Henley, Victoria West High School 2022 valedictorian, one mantra has been part of here life, “You don’t deserve anything in this world. Everything is earned.”
Henley, 18, is an elite trampoline gymnastic athlete, who wanted to participate in the last Olympic cycle before a devastating knee injury her sophomore year kept her from competing, but much like everything else in her life from academics to work to sports, her determination to earn her goals wins through.
“It’s just been a crazy four years,” Henley said.
From a young age, Henley has worked tirelessly at trampoline gymnastics, but participating in a nonschool sponsored sport is expensive with coaching, training and travel, Henley’s mom Charlene Henley said.
So, her ability to participate in the sport came down to keeping her grades up, just like in a school-sponsored sport, her mother said.
Upon graduating from middle school, Henley was top five in her class, and while in high school, she gave herself three goals she wanted to accomplish, said Henley’s dad, Scott Henley. She wanted to participate in the Olympics in trampoline gymnastics and graduate at the top of her high school class.
The former would take a hit just prior to her sophomore year, but it would ultimately inspire her third goal.
However, her injury led her to working with so many specialists, with case studies and medical journalists, which led her to her third goal — to become a doctor and dive deeper into the medical field, she said.
After graduation, Henley plans to compete in qualifications for the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. She will start her college career at Trinity University in San Antonio.
“She’s already accomplished one goal of her goals, and the next two are sure to follow,” her father said.
