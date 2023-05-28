For the last four years, the Victoria West High School class of 2023 has seen various highs and lows throughout their journey.
However, for the 359 class graduates, that journey ended and their next chapter began as they walked the stage Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Family and friends packed the stadium as they awaited to see their graduates.
Graduates put on their caps and gowns in a nearby gym and embraced their friends one last time before walking the stage.
As the ceremony approached, the crowd arose as a river of graduates in red caps and gowns streamed into the stadium, with the crowd getting progressively louder as they flowed in.
It was emphasized to each of the graduates that the ampersand on each mortarboard was a message to each student, graduate Greenly Martinez said. That the next day they will be not only Victoria West High School graduates, but whatever they will be in addition as they enter the world beyond their high school.
The class overcame a pandemic, they overcame challenges and collectively, the district is proud of all the graduates as they head out in the world, said Mike Mercer, Victoria School Board president.
"It's time to find out who we are," valedictorian Natalie Cook said. "We grew up, and now we get to keep growing."
Ahead of the graduation, Tonya Patterson offered some parting for the class she only got to spend a year with.
"Take your risks. Take failure as a learning opportunity and be as amazing as you are today," Patterson said. "This is a great senior class. They work hard, and it has been a pleasure to be their principal this last year. I wish them well, and I think they are going to do great things."
We asked Victoria West graduates what advice they would give themselves if they were freshmen again. Here's what they had to say.
"I would probably tell myself to study more for tests and to go to school more."
— Allison Sanchez, 18, plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio to study business administration.
"Keep up the good work and stay strong."
— Anthony Rogers, 18, will be looking for a job, begin his life and have some kids.
"Take school more seriously, because my GPA was the lowest my freshman year. And definitely adventure, because high school is cut really short and you don't know when it's going to end and it came really fast. So definitely venture out and make a lot of friends, try a lot of things because it is definitely and accomplishment with all the cords and NHS Stoll."
— Daidree Zarate, 17, plans to attend Texas A&M University to study animal science to have a career a veterinarian.
"Don't be nervous. I remember I use to be so nervous that I couldn't go to sleep. Just know it takes time and everything has its own moments and with time everything comes."
— Jennifer Torres, 18, plans attend Victoria College and then transfer to Texas A&M Kingsville University to pursue a career in business or marketing.
"I would probably have to say that all classes matter and that you don't have any blow off classes. If you are doing extracurricular activities still focus on school first. I played basketball and so lots of times I would show up to class tired and let my work pile up and procrastinate instead of just getting it done."
— Hudson Matthews, 18, plans to attend Texas A&M University to become a mechanical engineer to have career working on Formula 1 cars.