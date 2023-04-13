For those who rely on walking and biking to get around Victoria, it can be a challenge for them to get around safely, but the ongoing development of Victoria's active transportation plan will hopefully create a pathway forward to lessening those challenges.
For Victoria residents Teresa Lester and Angela Peña, who often rely on walking outside of bus service, the future improvements are much needed.
Both Lester and Peña rely mainly on Victoria Transit to get around, but when routes aren't optimal or when services end, they need to resort to walking to their destination.
"I do a lot of the walking at night," Peña said.
For Peña, she often has to go grocery shopping after bus services end, dealing with rough or incomplete sidewalks on top of the darkness to provide for her children, who also have to walk everywhere outside of bus travel, she said. However, she doesn't let them walk at night.
Sometimes if they miss their bus for a scheduled appointment like a doctor's visit, walking isn't an option, and the appointment has to be rescheduled, Peña said.
For Lester, one of the biggest challenges is utilizing the crosswalks as many don't have the signal button to ask for the light to change, she said.
"I've nearly been hit over here by H-E-B Plus! because I'm trying to cross over to the other side so I can get on the redline to go home," Lester said. "I've nearly been hit five times just trying to get across."
She often finds it safer to cross the street away from a crosswalk, she said.
"Do you know how many times I could have gotten a jaywalking ticket since they've kicked that into gear here in Victoria?" Lester said. "It's safer for me to cross on over the median and everything."
For the city, the active transportation master plan will serve as a complement to the thoroughfare master plan, which focuses on the general transportation network, Victoria Director of Development Services Julie Fulgham said. The active transportation master plan will allow for the city to have a plan to develop the nonmotorized infrastructure of the community.
This includes things like developing walking trails and bike lanes and figuring out what the community needs in this regard, Fulgham said.
"We need input to put forth the best plan for everyone," she said.
An active transportation plan can be incredibly impactful for a community, said Diane Jones Allen, University of Texas-Arlington College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs Landscape Architecture director.
"A community-focused and comprehensive active transportation plan can increase savings, provide social equity, promote health and safety, decrease contagion risk and meet strategic planning goals," Allen said.
Transportation infrastructure across the country is often automobile-focused. With that, it is best to look at how to expand travel modes to create a more equitable transportation environment, she said.
"Active transportation systems reduce reliance on a single-use automotive transport, which in turn reduces traffic, improves air quality and promotes a sustainable way of life and economic development," Allen said. "Active transit promotes retail, housing and commercial development. The capital improvements that come with active transit, such as sidewalks and new street crossings, often attract private development. New development provides jobs to the community and also increases the feasibility of increased and frequent transit."