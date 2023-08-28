Victoria’s Ben Keating will be making a change in 2024.

After competing in the International Motor Sports Association with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports for the past three years, Keating will make the transition to the United Kingdom based United Autosports.

“I’m super excited to compete in IMSA in North America with United Autosports,” said Keating, who owns 28 car dealerships, five of which are in the Crossroads. “I know that they field an incredibly competitive and incredibly high-performing team and car.”

A major factor in Keating’s decision to switch teams was his desire to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

Keating recently won his second consecutive Le Mans in June in the GTE-Am classification, however, since the GTE class is being replaced by the LMGT3 class, Keating thought his best shot to compete in 2024 would be to join United Autosports to compete in the LMP2 class.

“I feel like it gives me the best opportunity to earn an invitation to be at Le Mans,” he said about joining United Autosports.

Keating made his IMSA debut in 2011 and claimed his first championship in 2021 under PR1.

“Things have gone incredibly well with PR1/Mathiasen racing,” Keating said. “I love those guys and I feel like we’re all a part of the same family there, but United Autosports brings some things to the table that PR1 cannot.”

Keating’s current teammate at PR1, Alex Quinn, will also make the move to United Autsoports in 2024 to race with Keating in five endurance races.

This year, Keating already claimed the FIA World Endurance Championship with Corvette Racing with two races left. He hopes to close out 2023 with a win at the IMSA Championship, currently sitting in first place with two races left.

“It’s going to come down to the last hour of the last race,” Keating said. “It’s a very close competition right now.”