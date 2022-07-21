For Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective Victoria community lead and Crossroads native, guiding people where they need to be and connecting people so they can succeed is her purpose in life.
Whether it’s getting up and hosting Coffee and Concepts meetings at the crack of dawn, hosting discussions with business leaders with interesting stories or simply having a eureka moment with someone telling them their idea mid-conversation on who would be perfect to connect to make things a reality, Winters looks to make things a reality for others.
“I know how it feels to start a company with no money. I know how it feels to be stressed out. I know how it feels to wonder what you are going to do next month. I know all these things because I’ve walked in those shoes,” she said.
Winters comes from a family of entrepreneurs and has been at every seat of the table when it comes to business, she said.
Although she left Victoria to start her own businesses, she always came back for family and envisioned herself returning and helping the community she is from grow, she said.
“Helping is my passion,” she said. “I’ve never built a company or done something that isn’t for the greater good. For me, it’s what keeps me going.”
One of the businesses she started was a publishing company that resulted out of a children’s book writing career she started after writing short stories about caticorns to educate her daughter, who has autism, about emotions, Winters said.
Caticorns are little guardians and guide animals that are an amalgamation of cats, unicorns and butterflies that show their emotions based on the color of their horns, she said.
If someone would have told her she would make a business out of publishing books about caticorns, it would have sounded crazy, but she just committed and made it a reality, she said. Soon her daughter will be publishing a book of her own.
Too often people are told they can’t do something by someone else, and they get hung up on, and their idea never becomes a reality, Winters said. In areas like Victoria especially, it can feel daunting where to go, where to start or who to connect with.
“I want to create a space to help watch people grow,” she said. “Victoria has a lot going for it and simply saying you can do something can make a difference.”
Since December, Winters has created that space and become Victoria’s own caticorn lighting the way and connecting people and organizations through the Innovation Collective by helping people start their own nonprofits, connecting people for their business ideas and facilitating avenues in which they can drive their own success — all of which with a magnetic personality that makes others believe.
“She’s a game changer for Victoria. She’s motivated people who’ve had ideas for business and didn’t have the resources or knowledge or even the impetus to take action to do that, and it’s game changing. I’ve been here 25 years, and I’ve never seen this much enthusiasm,” said Bill Wendlandt, commercial real estate owner. “A lot of people have ideas, but they don’t know that next step, and she has been able to get people and tell them ‘Here’s the tools you need.’”
Winters has taken the Innovation Collective to another level far beyond what Wendlandt would have expected when it started, he said.
“She’s an absolute star,” he said.
