Darryl Lesak pulls out nonrecyclable items from a pile of trash at the city of Victoria's recycling center on Thursday. This pile is considered too contaminated with nonrecyclable items and will end up going to the landfill.
Darryl Lesak dumps out a trash bag full of plastic bottles at the city's recycling center on Thursday. While the plastic bottles are recyclable, they aren't accepted when placed inside a trash bag. The trash bag isn't recyclable and can jam the sorting machine.
Darryl Lesak pulls out nonrecyclable items from a pile of trash at the city of Victoria's recycling center on Thursday. This pile is considered too contaminated with nonrecyclable items and will end up going to the landfill.
Darryl Lesak dumps out a trash bag full of plastic bottles at the city's recycling center on Thursday. While the plastic bottles are recyclable, they aren't accepted when placed inside a trash bag. The trash bag isn't recyclable and can jam the sorting machine.
A sprawling mound of trash lies next to a compactor at the city of Victoria's recycling center Thursday. Flies hover above it. In the pile are recyclables like cardboard and plastic bottles, but there's also an overwhelming amount of nonrecyclable items — plastic foam, a carpet, a hose, multiple full trash bags, a volleyball net, a pillow.
“This should be recyclable,” said Darryl Lesak, director of Environmental Services, pointing to a collection of water bottles, but unfortunately whoever sorted it put it in a trash bag. Plastic bags of any sort cannot be recycled in Victoria, as in most cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.