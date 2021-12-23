Dressed in a festive poncho, red pants and a signature red Santa hat, Pancho Claus was on his way to hear wish lists and take photos with kids outside of Santa Rita Market Wednesday afternoon. But even before he arrived at the gift store, he couldn’t help pausing to greet a young girl who had stopped to stare at him.
She was shy and timid at first, but by the time he was through asking her about her wish list, she was smiling and waving goodbye, promising to come see him later at Santa Rita Market.
“Anybody can wear a Santa suit, but not anybody can be Santa,” said Isaac Solis, the man who has appeared as Pancho and Santa Claus at numerous events across Victoria during the holiday season for several years now.
For Solis, it’s about more than taking photos or asking the kids what they want for Christmas. It’s about getting on their level and helping them to feel seen and heard.
The first year Solis became Santa was back in the 80s, when he donned a suit his wife, Mini, had bought off a sales rack just days before the holiday and heard his own son and daughter’s Christmas wishes. His first public debut occurred years later at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, where his mom was staying.
Since then the number of public appearances he’s made each year has grown. This year he appeared as Santa at the City of Victoria’s Parade of Lights, in two video greetings for kids in area schools, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home toy give away, and finally as Pancho Claus at Santa Rita Market.
Solis has a seemingly endless stream of stories about the kids he’s interacted with as Santa. He loves the way their faces light up when Santa talks to them and could talk about it for hours.
He’s also picked up quite a few tricks and lessons on how to be a good Santa.
First, he always asks permission before hugging or picking up a child.
He’s also always listening, trying to learn a child’s name before they even approach him.
“If the mother is there with her children, and I hear her say, ‘Abby, you’re next,’ I’m listening,” said Solis. “So when it’s her time, I say, “Well, hi, Abby. How you been? I’ve been waiting for you. Come here.’”
Solis is also bilingual and has spoken Spanish to multiple families that have come to visit Santa over the years. While most kids have spoken English, knowing Spanish has allowed him to involve their parents in the experience. He’s also learned phrases in Czech and sign language as another way to involve more people in the holiday tradition and cheer.
“Whatever skills God gave me, I use them,” he said.
You don’t have to be part of a bigger organization or group to have a ministry in life he says.
“Part of your life can be your own ministry by just saying hello to somebody, saying, ‘hey, how you doing? You doing OK?’ That’s ministry right there,” said Solis.
For Solis part of his ministry is being Santa Claus each year and brightening lives of so many children when he’s able to call them by name and tell them that Santa loves them. And he doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.