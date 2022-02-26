Since the inception of the Special Livestock Show in 2016, Kylie Miori, 11, has taken part in the event, but with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting her adaption to everyday life, this year became a life test that she passed with flying colors.
Kylie is diagnosed with a genetic condition known as Trisomy 5, a condition characterized by intellectual disability and delayed development.
Growing up with the condition, socializing was always a struggle for Kylie. She would often cry and cover her face when she was in large environments or around strangers, Kylie’s mom, Heather Miori said.
This extended even to their own pets. When she was younger, Kylie was often scared of them, Miori said.
This made transitioning to school initially difficult. It surrounded Kylie with people she didn’t know in an environment that could become overwhelming.
In 2016, Kylie would be part of the first Special Livestock Show at the Victoria Livestock Show where she has showed lambs with a buddy who raised them.
They selected lambs because they thought it would be easier for her, but it took four years for her to get used to the lamb even though she and her buddy clicked those four years, she said.
“When she first started, she was very timid and wouldn’t even touch the lamb,” Miori said
However, over the years Kylie has grown to become more social, particularly through the Special Livestock Show, even if she still has her struggles.
Having that buddy and bonding with them and their family helped her open up so much more, Miori said.
But then the pandemic hit. This meant being separated from friends, the school environment and animals. Because of that, some the social progress she had made those years was lost as she regressed in her development, she said.
“It was almost like starting over,” Miori said. “She got very attached to me, and her brothers and sisters and dad, so trying to get her to be not as dependent on us is what we’re working toward.”
This came at a time when Kylie was about to move on to middle school and enter another new environment.
To make matters more difficult, the buddy Kylie had those four years had graduated and would no longer be available to be her buddy at the Special Livestock Show. Unlike previous years, Kylie wouldn’t get to meet her buddy and their lamb until the day of the show.
So for Kylie, the 2022 Special Livestock Show was a test to see how she would handle the upcoming move.
During the staging for competition Saturday, Kylie was flustered and a bit overwhelmed when she met her buddy and their lamb.
Fortunately, it was someone who was a friend to her older sisters, Kaylie Huth, 16, and her lamb Hulk.
As the show began and she walked out with her sisters Kristin Miori, 16, and Alayna Mares, 18, with Hulk, and despite how she was in the staging area, she beamed with a confident smile in the face of the crowd and noise.
She waived to the audience where other family members were and showed hardly any signs of the flustered timid competitor she was mere minutes ago.
“It was fun,” Mares said. “It was great being out there with her with this being my last year.”
When she got back to her family and friends, it was hugs and high-fives all around.
“She’s never done this well before,” Miori said with a proud smile on her face.
While every contestant would get a ribbon for participating, Kylie passed a test in a key moment of change in her life. Both her mother and sisters feel confident she’s up for the challenge of transitioning to a new school and perhaps one day raising a livestock animal herself.
