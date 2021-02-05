People wait in the Victoria Community Center after receiving their first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in a recent clinic. Victoria is expected to receive 2,000 doses of vaccines next week, according to the state.
Another 2,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are headed to Victoria’s vaccine hub next week, state health officials said Friday.
The announcement is the latest in the incremental distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Texas. The week-by-week allocation combined with overwhelmed sign-up systems have frustrated residents throughout the region and state. Currently, there are more Texans eligible to receive the vaccine than there are doses to give them, creating massive bottlenecks whenever more doses are made available.
