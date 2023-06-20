Some mornings, Douglas "Josef" Halepaska, 76, of Victoria, can be seen at the Citizens HealthPlex walking anywhere from 3 to 7 miles on the treadmill in his gym clothes and a black Vietnam veteran hat.

But within arm's reach just in front of him is a dark wooden cane, chipped, worn and showing every bit of its 57 years of helping Halepaska get by from the progressive, degenerative and chronic back pain he has suffered since being injured in the Vietnam War in 1966. That was until the Crossroads Surgery Center treated him with a new treatment they offer that has made him pain-free for the first time since his injury.

Halepaska didn't plan to serve in the Vietnam War. Rather, he was drafted and counted down to the minute his time in the military, he said.

"A kid threw something into my jeep and I thought it was a grenade because that's what we've been trained for over and over and over, so I jumped out," Halepaska said. "I landed in the traffic and got run over about 15 times."

He was able to walk away from the accident. Doctors told him his back was broken, but he would be fine.

However, the pain worsened with each year, and it was made worse when he reinjured his back 20 years ago falling off a tractor.

"It just grew worse and worse every year," Halepaska said.

Despite his chronic pain, Halepaska hadn't sought treatment and just continued to power through it. He made a point to exercise daily, every day starting about 10 years after his initial injury, to combat the pain as an alternative.

"They always wanted to do surgery, but everyone I've ever known wishes they hadn't done it," he said

That was until this year, when he went on his honeymoon in Las Vegas and couldn't keep up with his newlywed wife, who is the same age.

"I got to the point where I couldn't feel my feet," Halepaska said. "We had to rent one of those little carts (a four-wheel mobility scooter) just to get around because everything is walking in Vegas."

Just to get from their room to the casino was a major effort, as he could only stand for a few minutes, he said.

"Not the way to spend a honeymoon," Halepaska said.

He felt he needed to do something about his chronic pain and sought help from Crossroads Surgery Center.

At first, they tried to treat the injury with injections, but that did little to improve his pain.

"It gave him relief, but it was temporary relief," said Dr. Mobeen Choudhri, an interventional pain management specialist with Crossroads Surgery Center.

An MRI showed Halepaska was dealing with advanced spinal stenosis and arthritis in his spine's lumbar vertebrae, Choudhri said.

"He has the worst kind of severe stenosis," she said. "I tell my patients it is like driving a car. If you wear out your shocks, you're going to start wearing out your brakes. So what he ended up doing, he started wearing out the bone, the end plates of his vertebral bodies, and that's called endplate disease. You know, people have bone-on-bone disease? He started having that in his spine. So the bones were actually irritating against each other."

With his pain primarily around activity, the surgery center looked for ways to address that pain given his condition, and decided to perform an "intracept" procedure doctors at the center were recently trained on, Choudhri said. It is a form of nerve ablation, which destroys some nerves so they cannot transmit pain signals to the brain.

The procedure has doctors drill into the patient's spin to make an access canal and then burn the basivertebral nerve, she said.

Halepaska was the first to have the procedure performed at the center, Choudhri said. He was pain-free for the first time in nearly six decades and can now stand for hours.

"I woke up and started singing," Halepaska said of the moment the surgery finished. "They could hear me out on Navarro."

Given the demographics of Victoria, the hope is the minimally invasive treatment will help others like Halepaska, Choudhri said.

Studies into the treatment so far have shown it has a significant impact in reducing lower back pain. Two-thirds of patients report a 50% or more reduction of pain after five years, according to a European Spine Journal article on the Relievant Medsystems developed procedure.

As for Halepaska, he is enjoying a drive to Iowa with his wife to visit a family friend that would have been difficult to make if he hadn't had the surgery, he said.