Ernest Montez, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Crossroads Chapter 898, walks along a floor of bricks engraved with the names of Vietnam veterans July 28 at the site of the Vietnam veterans pavilion at Patriot’s Park in Victoria County.
Ernest Montez, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Crossroads Chapter 898, stands in front of a structure that is the proposed site of a future mural to honor Vietnam veterans July 28 at Patriot's Park in Victoria County.
Construction of the Vietnam veterans pavilion is well underway at Patriot’s Park in Victoria County, where the memorial will be a permanent fixture for years to come.
The foundation of the pavilion was laid in March. With the help of donors, the Vietnam Veterans of America Crossroads Chapter 898 secured the framework, roofing, concrete and flag poles for the site and have had them installed in the months since.
