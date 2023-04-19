Last year the Vine School launched its Branching Out program aimed at helping students 15 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve independence through vocational and life-skills training.

The program has grown substantially in its first year and has yielded success for the students involved.

One of the program's early successes is Victoria resident Ryan Alpeter, 22, who, through the program, gained the opportunity since January to work as a member of the kitchen staff at Vela Farms.

Alpeter, who is on the autism spectrum, has always had a love for cooking, and has memories of helping out in the kitchen with his family.

With this, Vela Farms was a natural fit because it involved work he enjoyed and had matching skills, Jackie Conda, Branching Out program jobs coach, said.

The program helped him develop his social and interview skills to the point he was able to get a job he enjoys, Alpeter said.

"Five years ago, I wouldn't be capable of doing all this, it was very hard, but it's pretty normal for me right now," he said. "I had a lot of anxiety and depression. I wasn't in a good place being stuck at home and it kind of gets in your head."

It also helped that Vela Farms had already created a supportive environment for employees with special needs, with two other employees who have been on staff for years at the restaurant, Vela Farms owner Sara Vela said.

"We've been working with the special-needs community from almost the onset of business," Vela said. "We anticipate having Ryan (with Vela Farms) a long term."

It has been a learning curve for both Ryan and the business, but both have adapted to each other really well, she said.

Working with students of the Branching Out program, potential employers can expect reliable, eager-to-learn employees, Vela said.

"It provides a job, a sense of purpose, a sense of community, a sense of belonging within the company, and that's what we feel is the most important takeaway," she said. "It breaks my heart to think these group of individuals can go all through school, high school, be successful, learn all of these jobs skills, learn all of these skill in general and not be able to be a contributing member of society and just sit at home deteriorating."

The program has grown from four students to 11 now, with plans to move into a new facility soon, program director Kay Austin said. The new facility will provide more space to allow for more individualized attention.

Alpeter is the first student the program has placed in a full-time position, with three others working at part-time jobs, Conda said. Others do volunteer and charity work to learn skills beyond the classroom.

Conda has worked with children with intellectual and development disabilities before joining Branching Out, she said. She said she jumped at the opportunity to work with the older students because they often get forgotten and stuck at home.

"It has been amazing seeing the growth," Conda said.

The program is focused on building partnerships with local community businesses so they can get students who are able into jobs and on a pathway for success, she said.

Not everyone will be able to be able to work their way up to Alpeter's success, she said, but the goal is build people up to be as independent as possible in whatever form it may take.