When the COVID-19 pandemic drove everyone into lockdown, many families struggled with keeping their children from regressing in their development, and for those with children on the autism spectrum, it was even more so.
Sloan Bohac, a 16-year-old autistic Victoria resident, and his mother, Jamie Happel started a homemade jelly business called Sloan’s Spreads to keep him from regressing developmentally and also to donate funds to the Vine School.
The school is a Victoria-based educational organization that offers special programs for children with autism and related communication disorders. April is National Autism Awareness Month.
Sloan is on the autism spectrum and received a diagnosis at an early age, Happel said. That early diagnosis has helped him get the resources he has needed to help him along with speech apraxia.
Apraxia is the loss of ability to execute or carry out skilled movements and gestures, despite having the physical ability and desire to perform them, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Through the Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention Center and the Vine School, Sloan has made significant progress from his early childhood, Happel said.
However, with the COVID-19 lockdown, Happel feared some of that progress could be lost, she said.
Many children have suffered developmental delays as a result of the lockdown period, according to Loyola Medicine Pediatrician Dr. Hannah Chow-Johnson.
“To be isolated for so long was just going to cause more regression,” Happel said.
Living out on a farm and looking out to the garden, Happel and Sloan decided to take that time in lockdown to make jellies and preservatives as a business and use the opportunity to get out and socialize as best they could under the pandemic circumstance, she said.
“You may not be able to touch them or anything like that, but it was still getting out to where he wasn’t going to regress,” Happel said. “He loves people. Socially, he loves to be out.”
Sloan’s Spread has continued on past the pandemic with all the funds raised, approximately $10,000, going to the Vine School, Happel said.
The jams on hand vary depending on what’s in season, but some of the flavors include Dr. Pepper, dewberry, pepper jelly and more.
For Sloan, the greatest joy he feels with the jelly business is getting to interact with all the customers and giving back to the place that has helped him out and continues to help him out through the school’s Branching Out program, a vocational program designed to help give older children and young adults on the spectrum greater independence.
“Them starting this up gave them something to look forward to,” said Kay Austin, Branching Out program director. “He’s very social, which isn’t usually common, but he is one of those who loves being around people.”
That charitable spirit will continue further as this week Sloan and Happel are preparing several jams to sell at a booth they’ll have at next week’s Vine School Top Chef charity event on April 21 at the Victoria Community Center.
The Top Chef charity event brings chefs from around the area to compete against each other in sweet and savory food categories that people can vote on, with all funds going directly to the Vine School, Austin said.
While Sloan won’t be competing himself, he is excited to sell his goods, interact with everyone there and raise money for the school.
“We appreciate the kindness and generosity of the Happel family for donating to our school. These families and businesses that support us are amazing,” Austin said. “So much of what we do day-to-day supports the practice of skills for those on the autism spectrum as well as those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. These young adults have a purpose, friends, a support group, and most importantly we have fun every day while we are all learning.”