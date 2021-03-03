Victoria Queen Victoria Pageant winners gather for a group photo. Shown, from left, back row, are pageant Director Sarah Rowlands, Junior Queen Victoria Madison Kubecka, Queen Victoria Lila Perry, Young Queen Victoria Ryker Pearson, hosts Kaylee Henson and Gary Moses; front, from left, are Little Mister Cowboy Lane Coldewey and Little Miss Cowgirl Charlotte Leita.
The court has been crowned, and Lila Perry is the 2021 Queen Victoria, but like most events, holding the pageant during a pandemic came with its challenges.
Originally scheduled for Feb. 20, the pageant was moved to Saturday because of the week-long, winter-weather storm. Unlike past years, the pageant was held the Saturday of the 75th annual Victoria Livestock Show with some pageant contestants showing market hogs on the same day, pageant Director Sarah Rowlands said.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.