The Victoria Independent School District Board voted to adopt a redistricting plan for the trustee election districts following population shifts revealed in the 2020 census.
The board voted to pass the resolution 6-1. Board Member Bret Baldwin was the sole vote against adopting the plan.
Redistricting was needed in order to ensure more even populations in the districts, according to the redistricting plan.
Prior to making the decision, the board held a public hearing. The purpose of the hearing was to hear the community's thoughts about redistricting prior to the board's decision on the plan, board President Mike Mercer said.
Joye Tripson, a member of the Community Advisory Redistricting Committee, presented the redistricting plan. Tripson said that the committee met three times, and a school district attorney had advised the plan was within the law.
Emett Alvarez, a community member, had concerns with redistricting, primarily with District 1. Alvarez said that the minority voting bloc in District 1 was being diluted with the redistricting.
Board Member Tami Keeling thanked the committee and the community for their work. She said she was "confident we have met the legal standard and everything is in order."
Past school board members were also in attendance at the meeting to be honored as part of School Board Recognition Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.