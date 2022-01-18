The Victoria Independent School District board held a workshop to consider scenarios for Stroman Middle School students after bonds to restore the school and provide district-wide repairs failed to pass in November.
The workshop, held Tuesday evening, was a continuation of a December workshop the board held. In December, the board unanimously indicated that an option known as “reorganize” was their preferred option. At the Tuesday meeting, board members did not discuss the remediation of widespread mold that caused in 2021 the campus to close and students to be relocated.
The reorganize option would reorganize Liberty Campus to become a traditional middle school, not a STEM school, said Greg Bonewald, the district’s assistant superintendent. This option would mean the district would need to relocate the non-Stroman students away from Liberty Campus.
Bonewald expanded on this option at the Tuesday meeting. The project would involve converting four inoperable classrooms at Liberty Campus into two classrooms and a library, converting conference center rooms into a band hall, choir and orchestra rooms and making locker rooms functional in regard to plumbing and lighting.
The estimated cost of the project is $2.1 million, Bonewald said.
At the Stroman campus, the district would need to address heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical and plumbing needs to bring two outer wings online for the disciplinary alternative education program and the credit recovery program. The cost of this is not yet determined, Bonewald said.
Because of supply chain issues, notably with HVAC, it is not known if it is possible to complete this project by August, Bonewald said.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said that this plan would not be a long term solution.
“I think the point that needs to be crystal clear is that this is a stop-gap measure,” he said.
The districted elected to move forward and pursue the reorganize option.
