Victoria’s school district is graduating students at a higher rate than the state average.
Victoria Independent School District Superintendent Quintin Shepherd delivered a state of the district address at Wednesday’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon, where he discussed student performance and the learning pathways offered to the district’s students.
In 2020, the district’s graduation rate of 95.9% surpassed the state average of 90.3%, Shepherd said. Moreover, the district’s graduation rate for students experiencing homelessness was 91.2%, eclipsing the state average of 80.5%.
“Our homeless kids graduate at a greater percentage than the average for the state of Texas for all kids,” Shepherd said.
The overall graduation rate at the district has increased steadily since 2016, a year in which the district graduated fewer students than the state average.
The district offers multiple learning pathways to ensure students can find their “genius,” Shepherd said.
“It’s all about exposure,” he said. “We want to expose them to different styles of learning.”
There are three pathways students can pursue, he said.
The first pathway is personalized learning. Hopkins and Shields elementary schools and Patti Welder Middle School offer these pathways. There, students are not instructed with a “one size fits all approach to education,” according to the school district website. Instead, each student strengths, skills, needs and interests are considered before setting personalized learning goals and methods.
The next pathway is the Science, Technology, Education and Math route. Students on this pathway can attend Smith STEM Academy or Stroman STEM Middle School, according to the district’s website. This pathway features a focus on communication, collaboration, and problem solving with STEM-related tasks.
The final pathway is the traditional learning model that most people are used to, Shepherd said.
