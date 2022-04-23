Celeste Salinas has found her passion in the Victoria school district’s cosmetology lab. While the 17-year-old initially enrolled in cosmetology with the idea of becoming a nail tech, her goals have since changed.
“I want to get into mortician work,” Salinas said.
After two years of learning cosmetology, Salinas now wants to apply the skills she’s learned outside of a beauty shop. While she’s already passed her written exam to become a licensed cosmetologist and just has a practical exam to go, the course has helped her find her path and she said she’s already applied to the Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Service.
Victoria school district’s cosmetology courses are not just teaching students how to do hair and makeup, but preparing them for careers.
The class offers instruction on everything from hair and nails to makeup and spa treatment, instructor Jennifer Weiland said. Over two years, students learn the skills that will help them become licensed cosmetologists upon their high school graduation.
Program graduate Joe Anthony Pena, owner of Victoria’s Hair Dimensions, said that his career began in the school’s cosmetology program.
Students may enroll in Cosmetology I in their junior year, Weiland said.
“Cosmo I, we work on the foundations and the basics that you need to actually get into the lab and start doing hands on stuff,” she said.
Those foundations and basics include lab safety and rules and simple tasks like shampooing and conditioning hair. There isn’t a lot of work done with chemicals that year because mistakes with chemical processing can lead to a lot of damage to hair, Weiland said.
“By the time they’re seniors, they’re ready to be on the floor and work and practice,” she said.
That work can range from practicing makeup, doing nails, performing facials and practicing with hair on a range of mannequins. The mannequins the students use all have human hair, and represent a wide range of hair types to work on.
“We try to be diverse and have all ethnicities because not everyone’s hair is the same,” Weiland said.
Each year, students must earn 500 credit hours that will culminate with them taking both a written and practical exam that will see them earn a cosmetology license.
Kamryn Nickle, 17, has already taken her written exam and is excited to move on and complete the practical. The high school senior is already planning out her career path.
“So far, the general thing is I want to go into a franchise, build up clientele for a year or two, and then go rent a booth,” she said.
Nickle is especially drawn toward hair, and said that one of the things she finds so appealing about it is that styling it is constantly evolving.
“I think it’s just really interesting for me so see how it changes so much,” she said. “There’s just so many things to do with it.”
Pena, the owner of Victoria’s Hair Dimensions, credited the cosmetology program for a career that began upon his graduation in 1992.
Not only did Pena’s career start at a Victoria school, but careers of his employees have as well. One, Abby Garcia, 19, an assistant at the salon, began her career by shadowing employees at the salon while still a student in the cosmetology program.
“I’ve always been into the makeup and the hair and everything,” Garcia said. “The glam.”
When Garcia came into the shop last year, there were four other hairdressers vying for a position alongside her, Pena said.
“Out of the five, she’s the one that got the job,” he said. “They all had the same opportunity. She just kept showing up, and now she’s literally part of the team.”
Inside Pena’s salon, he has a wall of his accomplishments covering his 30 year career. Since he started cutting hair at age 11, he’s worked on international magazines. He’s rubbed shoulders with world famous stylists like Vidal Sassoon and Xenon. He’s toured with bands like Creed to make them look like rock stars and he’s even helped win $40,000 for a homeless shelter on the reality television series Celebrity Apprentice.
“I’ve traveled all over the world representing international companies and it all started there in the cosmetology department,” Pena said.
