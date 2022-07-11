Victoria school district Deputy Superintendent Michael Kuhrt has resigned effective immediately, the district announced Monday afternoon.
The decision comes less than a week after Kuhrt started work in the district on July 5.
"I was looking forward to working for you and helping you accomplish the mission of VISD. I wish you and the district nothing but the best in the years to come," Kuhrt said in his resignation letter. "However, based on the overwhelming negative and defamatory social media unrest, however false that it may be, I feel that it is in the best interest of the VISD that I resign my position effective July 11, 2022."
The board will formally accept the resignation during Tuesday's board meeting. His resignation does not include severance pay, the district said.
In a news release, the district said it is planning to conduct a "reassessment of its administrative structure" after the start of the new school year, before searching for a new deputy superintendent.
After hiring him on June 30, the district and the board of trustees quickly faced social media criticism due to Kuhrt's controversial past as superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District.
Under Kuhrt's leadership, that district racked up about $9 million in budget deficits and had to cut instructional staff as a part of a larger "reduction in force."
The deficits originated in part because the district overestimated their student body population. This overestimation led to the district receiving more state funding than they were actually entitled to, which had to be returned to the state.
Kuhrt submitted his resignation from the Wichita Falls district earlier this year on April 4, after apologizing for how he handled the planned budget cuts.
In June, the Wichita Falls school board president said Kuhrt's administration kept the board in the dark about the district's financial troubles, according to the Wichita Falls Times-Record News.
The Victoria school district board approved his hiring during a June 30 board meeting, after less than half an hour of closed-session conversation and questions with Superintendent Quintin Shepherd and other district administrators.
Since it happened in closed session, it's unclear whether the details of Kuhrt's time in Wichita Falls was discussed during this meeting, or if the board was aware of it when they voted to approve the hiring.
However, board President Mike Mercer said the June 30 meeting was the first time they'd been informed of the plan to hire Kuhrt, and Kuhrt said he told the Victoria school district's interview committee, which included Shepherd, the "full story" of his tenure in Wichita Falls.
Texas open meeting laws allow public bodies to go into closed session to discuss personnel matters, amongst other reasons.
Mercer declined to comment on his or the board's reaction to Kuhrt's resignation, saying he could not comment about personnel matters.
"We will continue to move forward with the mission of VISD," he said.
On Monday, Shepherd did not have any comment about the resignation.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.