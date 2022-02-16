VISD donation
Robin Harkey, left, executive director of VISD Education Foundation, Lucy Herrera, pesident of VEF, Quintin Shepherd, VISD superintendent, and Michelle Cruff, chief operating officer of Pearson Legal, hold an oversized check for $200,000. The money is being donated from Pearson Legal to the foundation.

The VISD Education Foundation was awarded their single largest donation ever on Wednesday.

San Antonio-based law firm Pearson Legal donated $200,000 to the nonprofit foundation.

“When I first saw the e-mail come through, I read that thing five times,” said Lucy Herrera, president of the foundation. “I thought ‘Oh, the zeros are out of line.’”

The donation will help the foundation advance their programs, Herrera said.

According to their website, the foundation funds Grants for Great Ideas, a grant program for classrooms and projects created to enhance student learning.

Since 2009, that program has awarded nearly $500,000 to 174 projects. In August, the foundation awarded more than $49,000 to projects that include a multisensory special needs summer camp, book vending machines for behavior modification, a cross-campus scientific inquiry program and advanced robotics.

“It really is our privilege and our pleasure to work with school districts around the state, and this is just a small token of our heartfelt thanks for what you do and allowing us to partner with you to help Texas continue to be successful,” said Valerie Cantu, senior counsel with Pearson Legal.

The firm’s relationship with the school district began in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey when they assisted the district with insurance claims related to the devastating storm, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.

The majority of the firm’s practice is representing school districts and assisting them when they have construction defects or catastrophic storm losses, Cantu said.

“Being able to donate to various districts that we know work hard ... is just a very small heartfelt thing that we can give back to help these districts like Victoria be successful,” Cantu said.

Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has received more than $700,000 in donations.

Cody covers the business beat for the Advocate.

