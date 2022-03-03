Saturday morning, students from Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties will compete for the opportunity to be named the region's top speller and the chance to participate in the National Spelling Bee.
One of those spellers, Howell Middle School's Taasneem Ishra, 13, said she is putting in the work that will hopefully take her all of the way to Washington D.C.
Taasneem won the Victoria County Spelling Bee for the first time after several attempts in early February by correctly spelling the words "quiddity" and "cornucopia" in the final round.
"I've never won it before, and now I finally get to go to regionals," she said. "I'm working on that and I really want to go to Washington D.C. It doesn't matter matter if I win or not, I just want to go there."
Should Taasneem win the regional Spelling Bee, she'll not only be awarded with an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. She'll also receive a Samuel Louis Sugarman Award Certificate for a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set, a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium and a Merriam-Webster Unabridged online certificate for a one-year subscription.
Taasneem said she is feeling good headed into the competition.
"I mean, I'm a bit nervous," she said. "But I'm mostly confident because I have the words memorized. I just have a couple I need to review and I'm okay."
Taasneem's commitment to studying for the competition is impressive. The eighth grader said she studies four-five hours per day, which involves learning not just how to spell a word, but definitions, root words and how to use the words in sentences.
"I'm trying to learn roots of words," she said. "It helps you just spell the words much faster. Even if you don't study it can help you just be knowing the root of a word language or origin."
She isn't in this alone, though. Taasneem said her father, Mostaq Ahammad, is there to help her out and quiz her.
"I just write (the words) down," she said. "Three times each, then I take a test on all of them. The ones I get wrong, I take a screenshot of and my dad goes over them with with me."
Taasneem is appreciative of her father's help and support.
"It just feels great," she said. "I don't know how else to explain it."
Participating in spelling bees has helped Taasneem to expand her vocabulary, she said. She also has begun to recognize words she's been tasked with spelling in her everyday life, like when watching Youtube videos.
Taasneem's interests are more expansive than spelling, though. When asked if she enjoyed reading, she said that she did, but preferred graphic novels because of the art.
English doesn't even rank highly on Taasneem's list of favorite subjects in school. The top honor there goes to band class, where she plays a variety of instruments in the percussion section. The multi-instrumentalist also plays piano at home, and she's dabbling in songwriting using the instrument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.