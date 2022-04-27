The regular knocking of a metronome rang out in Victoria West High School's band hall.

Students' feet tapped along to the beat. The band — the school's wind ensemble — played through their music under the intense scrutiny of band director Shaka Hawkins until finally Hawkins stopped the metronome and brought the playing to a halt.

The band director instructed the students to play through a short section of music over and over again, hitting different notes. Once the students had that section down, Hawkins again directed them through the longer piece until he had heard enough.

"I'm going to give you one minute to look some of this stuff over," he said. "Go."

At that point, the band hall erupted in a raucous wall of sound as students thumbed through their sheet music and played different sections of the song that troubled them.

As the rest of the band practiced, 18-year-old Jacob Fuentez said, "It's a lot of dedication and practicing, time and energy, but it's definitely worth it."

While the practice and hard work is worth it for the students, it's also worth it for Victoria's school district, which has been named one of the 2022 best communities for music education.

The title was bestowed upon the district by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. Hawkins said he believed the district earned the honor because they offer so many opportunities for music education with qualified instructors. Music students at the schools are also given ample opportunity to perform in the community both on their own and as part of the school bands, said David Edge, the district's director of fine arts.

"It is a national award," Edge said. "It's a drawn out process of asking a number of questions about what kind of music activities are within the community, what our school district offers from pre-K all the way up through high school and how many kids are involved, what they're doing within the community and financial support from from the district."

The Victoria Independent School District is among 738 districts across the country that earned the award. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, there are 19,254 school districts in the U.S., making Victoria's school district part of just 3.8% of districts to receive the honor.

Hawkins thought the award was given because of the wealth of opportunity Victoria students have for music education.

"We allow multiple opportunities for our students to have the chance to participate in the arts, whether it's band, dance, choir, arts, orchestra — all these different things," he said.

The district is lucky to have a community that supports the arts, he said, and they have quality teachers heading up each department.

Just within the realm of band at Victoria West High School, there is marching, wind ensemble, symphonic, concert and jazz bands, Hawkins said.

Each elementary school in the district has a certified music teacher for pre-K to fifth grade, Edge said. At the middle school level, the district offers band, orchestra and choir.

"All of those programs are building blocks, just like athletics or anything else," he said. "They start the program there and then continue on to high school."

Madyson Sebby, 17, a member of the Victoria West wind ensemble band, said that she joined the band in seventh grade and credits her instructors there with her current success.

"They sat down with me and worked with me to kind of get me to a place where I could succeed in music," she said. "It became like a safe space for me to have something good to focus all my energy in."

Those experiences only continued when Madyson reached high school, she said.

"Especially with making friends with older people, that helped you not just with your music, but if you needed help with school, help with classes, they're always there to support you," she said. "That really honed in for me the importance of music in this organization."

Music education is effective for developing minds, Edge said.

"The state asks that everybody be a part of fine arts since fine arts changes kids' brains to be able to read better, to be able to understand things better," he said. "It's a perfect place for kids to be creative."

In addition to enhancing creativity and learning skills, music education can help students develop life skills, Hawkins said.

"We're very demanding," Hawkins said. "But at the same time, this teaches them more than they realize. It teaches them self accountability and how to be efficient in what they do."

The school district's music programs are very active in the community, Edge said. Students are involved in community music groups like the civic choir, the community jazz and concert bands, the community orchestra and Victoria College music programs.

"It's neat to see just the whole range of ages from high school all the way up through adulthood," Edge said. "And they're all in it for the same reason, enjoying music on their instrument or their voice."

Fuentez said that he's performed for the Special Olympics as part of the band and also participated at benefits throughout the community.

The district's programs have inspired students to continue to keep music in their lives past graduation, too.

Madyson said that while she's still debating playing in the band at Sam Houston State University this fall, she won't be giving up music at all.

"That's a big part of my heart that I could never let go," she said.

Fuentez, meanwhile, said he's going to be studying music education at Texas A&M University-Kingsville this coming fall.

"I'm already seeking a career in becoming a director myself," he said.

There's a chance he could end up back in Victoria in that role, too.

Edge said that a number of teachers in the district have gone through their music programs over the years.

"The band director at Patti Welder went through Victoria East High School," he said. "Grew up in Victoria, went off to college, came back and is now a teacher."