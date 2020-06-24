Guadalupe Garcia, left, Davina Garcia, middle, and Julia Garcia put meals on a tray to hand out to parents and students on March 23 as they drive up during Victoria school district's first day of distributing meals after schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victoria school district's nutrition team prepares meals at East High School to distribute to students on March 23, which was the first day the school district began distributing meals to students after schools closed because of the pandemic.
Guadalupe Garcia, left, Davina Garcia, middle, and Julia Garcia put meals on a tray to hand out to parents and students on March 23 as they drive up during Victoria school district's first day of distributing meals after schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victoria school district's nutrition team prepares meals at East High School to distribute to students on March 23, which was the first day the school district began distributing meals to students after schools closed because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.