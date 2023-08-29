The moment when Jermica Buckner knew her dream became a reality is one she won’t soon forget.
It was the second week of school this academic year. Buckner was on duty outside Dudley Elementary, greeting students in the morning sun as they were dropped off when she saw “Buckner - 2nd grade” in the window of a parents car.
“I really got emotional,” she said. “I was like, ‘My name is on a car card. I'm actually a teacher.’”
This year marks Buckner’s first as a teacher in Victoria schools, which was made possible through the district’s Bridge program.
The Bridge program, created last academic year, provides a pathway for paraprofessionals and substitute teachers in the district to become fully certified teachers.
Buckner began working with the district in 2015 and most recently worked as a paraprofessional, aiding instruction at the pre-kindergarten level. For the past few years, she’s been juggling two jobs, responsibility as a mother of two daughters and classes to help her achieve a bachelor’s degree.
Because of all this, she jumped at the opportunity when the district approached her about the Bridge program. Buckner said it provided a light at the end of a tunnel and a tangible improvement to her own life.
“Some people can get right out of high school and go right to college,” Buckner said. “My life didn't go like that. … So this is an opportunity for me to get my degree and I also get to teach at the same time.”
The positives of the Bridge program don’t just benefit those in it like Buckner, but, in its early stages, the district is reaping its advantages as well. Districts across Texas have faced severe teacher shortages for over a decade. Around 10% of Texas educators have left the field each year since 2011, according to figures from the Texas Education Agency.
To combat this hard truth, Victoria schools got creative.
“We needed to think outside of the box,” said Steven Carroll, director of secondary professional and paraprofessional talent for the district.
Victoria was seeing fewer and fewer applicants each year, like a majority of districts in the state, Carroll said. So, he and district staff looked to other districts to see how they combatted the issue. It was then they saw some “grow your own” programs in select districts, and the Bridge program began.
Districts of Copperas Cove, Harlandale, Forney and Fort Worth are just a few also offering programs similar to the one in Victoria.
“The bridge program is definitely, I think, a groundbreaking, innovative program,” Carroll said, praising its building up of the state's teacher pipeline. “Most importantly, it secures the very best teachers for our students because these individuals have worked with the district in many cases for a number of years.”
Through the program, the district selects certain applicants it feels are best suited to be teachers in Victoria schools. Then, applicants must complete at least five district core courses that teach things like classroom culture management. These courses are accredited through Indiana Weslyan University, just one of the colleges the district works with, said staff success and advancement specialist Genevieve Beyer.
While applicants are in the program, they receive up to $7,000 in aid for college tuition, all while working as educators in Victoria schools for 75% teacher pay.
In its first year, the district selected 50 applicants to enroll in the Bridge program from an array of demographic backgrounds.
“We have all age groups,” Beyer said. “You've got young ones to those that have established families. … We've got people that have worked in the district for 10-15 years, and probably 85% of them have families.”
Buckner, now a second-grade teacher at Dudley, is a product of Victoria schools herself. She said those in the program with significant involvement in the district are already ahead of the curve as first-year teachers.
“If you're already working in the school, you already know how a lot of the classroom management works,” Buckner said.
At a recent school board meeting earlier this month, trustees commended the program’s creative problem-solving and spoke of the positive impact Bridge has to the area as a whole.
Board president Mike Mercer said he’s heard some misinformation regarding the program, as some believe the district is hiring under-qualified individuals to teach in Victoria schools. The trustee said this couldn’t be further from the truth and said he believes its participants are perfectly suited for the job.
“They're actually making great sacrifices in their life for us,” Mercer said. “It's really inspiring to see the dedication by individuals who don't necessarily have to do this, but have decided that they are committed not only to their campuses, but also to our greater community.”
Thanks to the program, Buckner is close to receiving her bachelor’s degree. She said she’ll be able to graduate with a diploma from UHV within a year to 18 months. She said she has aspirations of possibly becoming a school principal someday, but for now, couldn’t be happier teaching her crop of students every day.
“My heart is in it,” Buckner said. “I really love it.”
Prior to the start of this academic year, she was asked by Superintendent Quintin Shepherd to speak at convocation about the program in front of those who are now her peers. Buckner spoke through tears, noting what the pathway and opportunity has meant to her and her family.
Now, weeks into teaching students in her own classroom for the first time, that same sensation is not lost on her.
“It's a feeling that is unexplainable,” Buckner said. “I've watched so many teachers run their classes so smoothly and now I get to do that for myself.”