Twin brothers Xavier, left, and Isaiah Baladez look out the bus window as the sun rises on their route to school on the first day back on Aug. 15. When the 2020-2021 school year begins this August, school buses could carry no more than 12 students as a safety precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victoria school district bus driver Santa Munoz wipes the dash of a school bus at the district's transportation department lot. Munoz and other district employees cleaned and maintained the buses to get them ready for the fall on Monday.
School buses may be maxed out with no more than 12 students this fall.
Victoria school district officials continue to tentatively plan for the fall semester in light of the COVID-19 pandemic despite having no guidance for the Texas Education Agency. The agency planned to release back-to-school guidance in June, but those regulations have yet to be released.
District officials are planning to social distance their students as buses take them to and from school, district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said. A once 72-passenger bus will now transport up to 12 students instead.
