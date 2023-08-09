Victoria school district trustees decided Wednesday to propose to the public a voter approved tax rate increase to help pay for new unfunded security mandates and teacher salary increases.
In an information session, Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer and district Chief Financial Officer Michelle Yates presented a property tax rate increase to trustees. The new rate would help to close an impending budget shortfall brought on by newly mandated school safety measures and a need for teacher raises, they said.
School board trustees discussed a 3-cent rate increase per $100 property valuation and approved a measure to soon present the details to the public. The full proposal is planned to be published in the Advocate later this week along with a date set for a meeting for the public to discuss the budget and proposed tax rate. It will go to the ballot in November.
Although the proposal is technically an increase in property taxes, according to Wednesday’s presentation by Meyer and Yates, homeowners in Victoria would actually be paying less than the year prior.
Because of state policy changes expected to lower taxes, with the added 3 cents, the district calculates homeowners' tax rates would sit at 0.7292 for 2023-24, far less than the 0.9102 in 2022-23.
“I think this is an option that our community will support,” said Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, adding that funding teacher raises is a major priority as is ensuring the safety of students on campus. “This (tax rate) strikes a balance that I hope and believe our community will support.”
Public comments, teacher salary funds
During the meeting’s public comment period, four Victoria community members, Dale Zuck, Tracy Hanes, Emett Alvarez and Andy Rokovich, criticized the board's and administration’s handling of the district’s budget in recent years.
Zuck called for teachers to address what he believes is a mishandling of district finances by administration.
“Teachers, if you are not mad, you need to be,” he said.
At each of the last few budget workshops, the deputy superintendent has noted that a principal goal of the district is to give teachers significant raises.
With much of the district’s budget relying on attendance and enrollment, Hanes said she believes the reason for these numbers experiencing a recent decline is because “parents don't trust that their kids will be safe at school.”
Hanes served as treasurer on board Trustee BJ Nelson’s election campaign, which concluded in May.
At one point during his remarks, Rokovich said he believed the district lied about the pool of money it says it uses to pay teachers’ salaries.
Rokovich and Alvarez both applied for a vacant seat on the board last month, but trustees voted for Bridgett Marshall, a Victoria College professor, to fill the seat instead.
After adjourning, Shepherd backed the work of the district’s budgetary team and disagreed with the idea that the inability to grant teachers larger raises was due to any mismanagement of the district’s budget.
“I see this as a wonderful opportunity to help continue to educate our community,” Shepherd said. “The reality is every penny gets spent and we never have enough to pay the teacher salary increases that we want to … there’s just not enough funds.”
“We do everything we can to make the district work and to be able to advance so many of the priorities that we have when this fund is aren't available.”
Following the meeting, board President Mike Mercer said it is indeed a challenge to try and educate members of the public on the budget, a topic he himself concedes is deeply complex.
“When you talk about children and you talk about taxes, that covers everybody in our community,” Mercer said. “It is exhaustively complicated the way that we finance schools in this state.”
Mercer said the push to educate the public of the budget is inherently difficult, especially in the never-ending cycle of school budgets and tax rate elections.
“It is definitely an uphill battle, but it's one worth (fighting),” he said. “There's no two ways about it.”