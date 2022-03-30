Roderick Chambers is making a movie.
The 15-year-old is hard at work creating a stop motion film. Roderick wrote the script, in which a monster hunter is tasked with killing a creature that disguises itself with a fake mustache.
He also designed the characters, which were created using nothing but wire, cardboard and construction paper. To top it all off, the art student is filming the entire thing using just an iPad.
The process of creating the stop motion film is a way for Roderick to take art further than other mediums allow.
"I like being able to do digital arts and mess around with the iPads," Roderick said. "I love to do that. It gives me more options. Even though I love sketching and stuff I'm just able to do more with, say, an iPad or a program."
While Roderick is having fun creating the film, the 15-year-old is actually making it for an art class at Victoria East High School. The class, digital art and animation, has only been available at Victoria schools for a few years, but it's already a popular class for area high schoolers looking to flex their artistic muscles.
The class focuses on traditional two dimensional animation, stop motion animation and entrepreneurship, Victoria East art teacher Jamie Saenz said.
Students in the class use readily available technology to create their films, she said.
One of the interesting parts of the class is how it teaches students to bring their art to life, said Julia Hagan, 16-year-old Victoria East student.
This is the third year the class has been offered in the Victoria school district and the popularity of the course is only growing, Saenz said.
"We started with roughly 80 kids the first year," she said. "I have 160-180 signed up for digital art and animation next year."
The coursework begins with 2D animation, which Julia was most interested in. She said that was the form of animation she was most familiar with and enjoyed watching a piece come together.
"You basically just keep drawing and drawing and drawing until you have everything right and the elements right, and then you get the whole picture," she said.
Julia enjoys drawing comics and painting, but said what she likes about animating is seeing her characters come to life.
The students are in the middle of a stop motion animation lesson block.
"(The students) love stop motion," Saenz said. "It's way easier and a lot more fun than traditional animation."
The stop motion animation was especially attractive to Roderick.
"Stop motion I found is actually really fun," Roderick said. "I would like to definitely get more into that in my personal time. Regular animation is a lot harder to do just because you have to really get it smooth and get it to look nice, but it's definitely a lot of fun doing that as well."
Students make their films on iPads, Saenz said, and the software they use has free versions available on both Android and Apple app stores so they can download and continue to create films outside of a classroom setting.
While Julia is a talented artist, the class allows her to stretch her storytelling muscles. Her stop motion film is an expressive silent film in the style of old, slapstick Looney Tunes characters.
"Instead of drawing it on paper with expression, you're able to do that with movement as well," she said. "It's a cool process to see it fall together and express characters better."
Saenz hopes some of the films created in her class will be entered into a local film festival come September.
Julia said that while she would be happy if her work made it in, she was more of the attitude of "if it gets in, great! If it doesn't, oh well."
Roderick, meanwhile, said "I think it would be cool to go and enter into a film festival like that. That would be awesome, I'd like to do that."
