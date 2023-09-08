For the last month, the students of Elizabeth Horn's digital art and animation class have worked to complete their first major projects while many of their peers have only just started their classes.
The Victoria East students' projects in question are stop-motion animated shorts set to play at the Viva Texas Film Festival.
After the first couple of weeks of introduction to the class and learning how to use the technology in the course, the students in Horn's class have been hard at work storyboarding, figuring out what story they want to tell, creating backgrounds, using blue screens for their settings and, for the most part, animating their ideas with unique rubber ducks.
Before being hired as a teacher for the course, Horn worked at Crossroads Art House during the summer. With stop-motion animation so early in the class, she approached Claire Santellana, co-founder of the Viva Texas Film Festival, about having her students' projects presented as part of the festival.
"They do some great work, and I've seen some of the things they've done in the past," Horn said. "Why not show off the budding talent?"
The students' ideas are wildly imaginative, from a murder mystery to an adaption of “Romeo and Juliet,” a King Kong vs. Godzilla short, a "Frankenduck" and more, she said.
"It's really cool seeing them bring their own finesse to it," Horn said.
The short turnaround is even more challenging as the projects have been done primarily in class, given the technology and programs used to make them, she said.
Groups of students, mostly composed of freshmen, sit huddled over their tablets, discussing which audio to place in the scene, drawing the backgrounds they will superimpose on their videos through blue screens and building their sets.
These include groups such as Dionicio Hernandez, 14, and Kolson Montgomery, 14, as well as Dylan Garza, 15, and Zalerrion Jones, 14.
Dionicio and Kolson worked on a short silent thriller where two ducks split up at a fork in a river, only for one to go missing when the water comes back together due to an unknown cause.
"It's been really fun," Dionicio said. "You get to dip your hands in something new. Personally, I never tried this before, and it's been really fun and creative."
Overall, the project has been challenging, but it has been enjoyable all the same, he said.
Dionicio is still trying to figure out what he wants to do when he grows up, but one of the things he has always considered is animation, which was why he signed up for the class.
"I always thought it would be cool to be in animation," he said. "I have many things I want to be when I grow up and being in high school. I just want to dip my hands and feet in everything to see what works out for me.'
The experience reinforced that joy of animation, and he looks forward to doing more, Dionicio said.
On the other side of the spectrum, Dylan and Zalerrion find relaxing joy in working on their project — a retelling of the three little pigs with rubber ducks.
The two play sports, and for them, working on the project was joyful and incredibly relaxing.
"I knew how to draw and wanted to learn animation," Dylan said. "It just gives me peace."
To see the kids of Victoria East participating in the film festival is fantastic, Santellana said.
"I'm just really excited they felt inspired to make something, and it's a really good opportunity," she said. "I was so thrilled that (Horn) wanted to do this with her students."
The opportunity to show their shorts gives the students real-world experience that is hard to replicate in the school environment, Santellana said.
"Seeing their creation come to life on the big screen is something they may have not otherwise gotten," she said. "Having the youth participate is wonderful. They are our future. It's an honor to have them take the time to create something for the festival ... Animation is not easy. It takes time. You have to sit down and finish by a deadline, and I expect you'll see into their world a little bit on the big screen."
The students overall have done great with their short time, and it will be wonderful to see their work pay off, Horn said.
"It's amazing how creative they've been," she said. "I hope they and their families are proud of the hard work they've put in. I also hope that with digital arts being such an underestimated field for competitions. They not only open themselves up to local competitions but to different competitions online and even YouTube and continue to push their creativity and skill."