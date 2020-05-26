Sally Padron protests VISD graduation restrictions on Navarro Street. The school district will provide an in-person and virtual graduation for seniors. Seniors can walk across Memorial Stadium's field but with a limited number of family members. Padron said she plans to have family from across Texas come to Victoria to watch her daughter, Brittany Peterson, graduate from Victoria West High School and thinks the district needs to open both sides of the stadium. "It's hard to tell families they can only have five people when you have a large family like mine," Padron said.
Sally Padron protests VISD graduation restrictions on Navarro Street. The school district will provide an in-person and virtual graduation for seniors. Seniors can walk across Memorial Stadium's field but with a limited number of family members. Padron said she plans to have family from across Texas come to Victoria to watch her daughter, Brittany Peterson, graduate from Victoria West High School and thinks the district needs to open both sides of the stadium. "It's hard to tell families they can only have five people when you have a large family like mine," Padron said.
Jamara Burmeister, 18, wants a traditional graduation ceremony.
“It is important because we’ve already missed out on other events from our senior year that we are not able to get back,” said the Victoria West High School senior. “Having this last moment with the people we grew up with is our only wish to complete our senior year.”
About five students and parents from both East and West high schools met at the school district Administration Building on Tuesday morning and about 30 met at the Gold’s Gym parking lot later Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.