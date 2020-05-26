Jamara Burmeister, 18, wants a traditional graduation ceremony.

“It is important because we’ve already missed out on other events from our senior year that we are not able to get back,” said the Victoria West High School senior. “Having this last moment with the people we grew up with is our only wish to complete our senior year.”

About five students and parents from both East and West high schools met at the school district Administration Building on Tuesday morning and about 30 met at the Gold’s Gym parking lot later Tuesday.

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

