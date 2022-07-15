School is probably the last place most kids want to be over summer break, but the Victoria school district’s Academic and Enrichment Summer Camp tried to make summer learning fun.
The free camp, which ran June 8-Wednesday, featured three hours of academic time and three hours of “enrichment” time each day. It gave parents a safe and fun environment to send their kids to during the day, and about 1,500 students attended over the summer.
This enrichment portion of the camp featured the real fun. A rotating schedule of activities let campers learn about visual arts, performing arts, leadership and communication skills, sports and movement, as well as technology.
At Shields Elementary, one of the four district campuses that hosted the camp, the kids spent their final week learning how to program robots, which campers like 11-year-old Bryan Deason said was a cool way to spend the summer.
It was hopefully more interesting than what his classmate Daisey Caltzonzin said when asked what she would have been doing over the summer if it wasn’t for camp.
“I don’t know, watching TV,” Daisey said.
The camp gave her the chance to meet kids who went to other schools during the year, which she said was one of her favorite parts of the program.
Earlier in the summer, kids had spent their time doing arts and crafts activities like painting the solar system and making a papier-mache astronaut helmet, in line with the district’s “launch into an amazing summer” theme.
While there wasn't a recess during camp because of the summer’s high temperature, campers did play football, kickball and basketball during their PE time, the kids said.
The camp also got a visit from a saltwater touch tank, which gave the students a chance to hold and touch some sea creatures.
All these activities were geared toward helping the students find what they’re interested in and passionate about.
“We’re wanting to make sure students are getting these experiences and these exposures, so they can find their ‘and,’” district Extended Learning Program Specialist Patti Rowland said.
There was also time for more formal education, where students worked with teachers and textbooks to review material they might have missed or glossed over during the school year.
This time gave teachers time to teach in a more relaxed environment, with smaller classes and less time crunch, Rowland said.
“You feel the pressure during the school year,” she said.
Some of the kids said the academic parts of the camp were more fun than normal school, even if it did sometimes feel like being in class.
The academic hours are required in order for the district to get state funding for the camp, Rowland said, but teachers still try to make it different from regular school even if they’re using similar instructional materials.
“It’s summer camp, not summer school,” she said.
