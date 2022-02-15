Victoria's school board discussed forming a bond oversight committee at Tuesday's school board meeting.
The bond oversight committee is being established after voters approved a $25.8 million bond for the construction of a new Mission Valley Elementary School.
“It’s very hard to move forward with a team that needs to make decisions on a regular basis with members coming and going," board President Mike Mercer said.
The committee will consist of 14 community members, according to the district's February administration report.
Mercer said each board member should bring 14 recommendations for members to the committee. They will narrow down the applicant pool from there.
"We should be encouraging people to apply," Mercer said.
The committee will be tasked with monitoring the implementation of the community approved bond improvements, according to the administration report.
The committee is expected to begin meeting in March. The committee will meet regularly throughout the entirety of the planning and construction of Mission Valley Elementary, which is estimated to be a two- to three-year process.
Applicants must be at least 18 and reside within the Victoria school district's boundaries.
The bond oversight committee application form can be accessed at visd.net/bondoversight. The district will receive applications through Feb. 28.
