The Victoria Independent School District’s special services department held their eighth annual Winter Wonderland event Thursday.
The event, held for students with complex needs, featured activities such as an igloo construction workshop, a storytime station and obstacle course designed to stimulate the senses, said Kelli Cotton, the school district’s special services director. Also at the event was a silent auction that served to help fund all other special services events throughout the year.
The theme of the day was a winter toyland, Cotton said. Students rotated through various toyland-inspired stations, playing with Barrel of Monkeys toys, huge toy blocks and tubes, Mr. Potato Head crafts and construction toys. When done, the students entered into a sensory path obstacle.
“They do specific activities at each spot along the path,” Cotton said. “Each child has their own needs or their preferences as far as sensory, but it also helps them for self-soothing and calming.”
Along the sensory path, children jumped across square, color-changing pads, hopping like frogs and waddling like penguins. They kicked a ball, traversed a hopscotch pad and completed a catch and toss with a beach ball. Once complete, the students were rewarded with one of the final stations of the day, a meeting with Santa, where they received a gift.
The children participating in the Winter Wonderland fill out a wish list ahead of time, and the special services department purchases what each child asked for, Cotton said.
The event is staged so that as each child meets Santa Claus, an “elf” appears to present them with the gift they asked for.
Presents are purchased with donated funds. One anonymous donor gifted the department $2,000 to purchase gifts.
Also at Winter Wonderland was a silent auction that served as a fundraiser, said Connie Mercado, an occupational therapy assistant working at the event.
“Everything that we raise in the auction will go toward other events for special education,” she said.
“These are not district funded,” Cotton said. “These are volunteer, donation funded.”
The auction serves as the only fundraiser for the special services department, Cotton said.
Some of the events the auction will fund include a youth athlete program in January, a stock show in February and a Fishing and Friends event in April, she said. At Fishing and Friends, they stock the pond at Riverside Park with fish and hold a carnival for the kids.
Silent auction donors included but were not limited to Ventura’s Tamales, Vick Crafts, Baskin-Robbins, the Victoria Country Club and Victoria Generals baseball team.
