The Viva Texas Film Festival brings new eyes to Victoria and, in turn, economic growth opportunities.
The Viva Texas Film Festival and the events it and Jupiter Horizons Gallery, both co-owned by Karissa Winters and Claire Santellana, contribute to the long-term growth of the art community and the film industry in the area.
"We can really highlight the impact of the film festival and events like it through the artistic development of Victoria," said Joel Novosad, Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau director. "When you are looking at the developments like a locally produced film festival, you are looking at a grassroots base of local filmmakers and advocates for local filmmaking, for local filmmaking in Victoria. That goes a long way in potentially attracting major studios to film part or the entirety of TV shows, movies, etc. in Victoria."
That has already happened. After the film festival last year, a filmmaker returned to make a music video, and another is considering doing a feature film in the area, Winters said.
The interest in Victoria comes at a time when the Texas Legislature dramatically increased funding for state filmmaking grants from $45 million to $200 million. The grant added to the already existing Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program, tax incentives that encourage in-state spending, hiring locally and utilizing underutilized or struggling economic areas.
"(The film festival) provides a platform for showcasing local talent, which we're really big on, while also promoting the region film industry, arts, music, and all sorts of things that attract investment to the area, which stimulates job creation and economic growth," Winters said.
As more filmmakers come to the area, they are more likely to invest in the region beyond the festival's weekend, where visitors spend money at local businesses, hotels, etc., she said. It could then apply to the entire area, and the surrounding communities could build businesses around helping feature film productions as they film there.
A feature film can have a production team from a few dozen to as many as 500 people working it, so attracting those productions is a big deal as they work with local talent and the community, Winters said.
"Our entire region will benefit as the industry grows," she said.
She hopes that as the film industry continues to grow, a film school program will develop here to continue to foster local talent.
As for the immediate impact, it not only grows the artistic industry here in Victoria and helps cement the city's arts district, but it also grows downtown, said Danielle Williams, Victoria economic development director.
"The pie-in-the-sky dream is that we can get a production studio to build here," Williams said.