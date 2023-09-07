While Hollywood may be on strike, the local film scene of Victoria is alive and well as the Viva Texas Film Festival returns next weekend, Sept. 15-17.
Local creators will get to showcase their creative muscles alongside films submitted from around the world. It will also showcase the arts community as a whole in Victoria.
The festival will be all over Victoria with events at the Victoria Fine Arts Center and Texas Zoo. Still, the heart of it will be taking place in downtown Victoria around the 120 S. Main St. building and Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Throughout the film festival, various local artists will be showcased through various events, from an art expedition highlighting local artists at the Texas Zoo opening night when awards are announced and the Downtown Art and Music Walk in full force during the festival's first full day.
"This has morphed into, actually, Viva Texas Arts Festival because it is a weekend of film, music, and art," said Karissa Winters, Viva Texas Film Festival co-founder. "When (Winters and festival co-owner Claire Santellana) created the Viva Texas Film Festival, our dream was to have not only film, but music and art going on all at the same time. Because we have so much talent in our community, and we really wanted to highlight that."
The two have backed that by taking feedback from last year and rearranging the festival's schedule so that people can attend both the film festival and everything it has to offer and enjoy the lively display of the Victoria art and music community, Winters said.
Because of the ongoing Writer's Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes, there won't likely be a lot of celebrities there like last year, but that's a positive, she said.
"One of the things we got the biggest reception on last year was how we highlighted local filmmakers," Winters said. "While people were happy to see celebrities and filmmakers from out of town, everyone really engaged with seeing people like them succeed as well as the workshops and panels."
Among them includes local filmmaker Juan Effigy, last year's festival's Robert J. Hewitt Jr. Award winner for his very first short film, "Delusions of Contentment," who will be entering again with a short documentary called "Spectral Crossroads," which is about Sixth Realm Haus' haunted business and other hauntings downtown.
Effigy's first film was more artsy and surreal, using practical effects to tell the story, but this year, he wanted to try a documentary to give himself a new challenge and space to experiment in as he has worked on the short film since the start of the year.
"I'm just bouncing around creatively until I find my niche," he said. "It was very hard trying to capture evidence of the paranormal.”
Before last year's film festival, Effigy was rather shy, but he made the film based on the encouragement of his friends and it was something he wanted to do.
He didn't expect to win an award last year, but after winning the award, many of those visiting noticed him, asked about the creative process of the film and, resulting in connections that Effigy can build on.
"If I didn't win an award, I don't think I would have gotten the attention of some of the bigger people," he said. "It was surreal. I didn't know what to say. I was just going with the flow. That was a big green flag. I have to do a film next year."
Right now, independent films and film festivals are getting a lot of attention because of the strike, and it is an opportunity to grow the arts community and the film industry as a whole with new voices, Winters said. Texas is looking to grow the film industry's presence in the state, putting the Victoria community at the front of the conversation.
A sentiment shared by Mammoth Film Festival Founder Tanner Beard, a Texas native who is entering his film "Radio Telescope" into the festival. Beard also plans to attend the festival to do a panel with lead actor Russell Quinn and Texas Composer Chase Kuker.
"Radio Telescope" is a short film in the vein of Tim Burton, Stephen Spielberg and the 80s film about a NASA scientist making a makeshift radio telescope in order to contact alien life and bonding with his family.
Beard also has his film studio, Silver Sail Entertainment, here in Texas, which came into existence after the last writers guild strike.
"I think (film festivals) are essential. There's so many different places in the world. Not everyone is in Hollywood. So you have to have these things to introduce it to people and to find like-minded individuals. So you can you can have kind of join the club," he said. "I'm all for growing the Texas film industry and film festivals as a whole. Heck, I even have one. So it's an honor to be at the Viva Texas Film Festival."
Winters encourages people to come out as not only will they be supporting the various local talent here in Victoria and independent film, but they can also learn and showcase their talents through the various panels, workshops and talent showcases throughout the weekend.