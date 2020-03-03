Incumbent Clyde Syma and his challengers are vying on Tuesday for the Republican Party nomination for Lavaca County Commissioner Precinct 3.
Syma, 63, is finishing his first term as Calhoun County commissioner for Precinct 3. Before working for the county government, Syma had a background in business and management, which he said are essential skills in the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.