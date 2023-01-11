Helping an entrepreneur fulfill a dream is one aspect of the job Mark Martinez loves about working with the Small Business Development Center run at the University of Houston-Victoria.

"One of the things that we always talk about is that we're dealing with people's dreams," Martinez, a certified business adviser with the agency, told members of the Victoria Partnership business-government leadership group on Tuesday. Sometimes people don't quite have a business plan formulated or need a loan or need guidance wending their way through a bureaucracy. Martinez and his colleagues help cut through the red tape.

"Let's look at doing an assessment on your business and let's really take a look at what's going on," he said he often advises clients. "Let's turn that business around. Of course, it takes some time to do that."

The SBDC is a nonprofit funded by the state and federal governments. Its services generally are free to new and existing businesses, because, Martinez said, the public pre-paid for those services via their taxes. The SBDC is one of about 1,100 nationwide and dozens in Texas. The UHV center works with businesses in 11 counties, Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Karnes, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria.

In 2021, it returned $7.16 in tax revenue from clients for every tax dollar spent helping them. Last year, the SBDC helped 330 clients, 14 business starts, 252 new or retained jobs and $15 million in capital infusion to clients. Through its 2023 fiscal first quarter, it helped 170 clients, nine business starts, 88 new or retained jobs and saw $3 million in capital infusion.

Martinez said one of the best ways he and his colleagues can help entrepreneurs is by having them look introspectively and what they're trying to do. For example, if they're trying to get 100% bank financing for their projects, it's probably not going to happen. And some people want instant gratification — they want to open their business yesterday. But some assessments take a couple months to complete.

"That's one of the biggest things, that we can do this in two months. Sometimes that's a big stumbling block because they know what they want to do, and they want to do it right now, and they want to run it tomorrow," he said.

But credit also factors in, along with having enough start-up money to keep the enterprise running.

"You're going to have to put down 20% of whatever it is that you're looking to borrow," Martinez said. "A lot of times, that's a big stumbling block because who's sitting around waiting for you to put into a loan to get a loan? People are coming to us looking for $100,000, $200,000, $300,000 loans to get going."

Other times, a person asks for an amount that's too low, and the SBDC will explain, "You really need $100,000."

The agency, he said, just tries to help the business person with the resources they need "to make the best decisions for themselves."

"We're not here to crush anybody's dreams," Martinez said. "We're here to let you know, 'Let's think about it. Let's go through these steps. Let's do an assessment on your business idea. Let's work through this.' And then they start to realize on their own, 'OK, you know what, this might not be the best idea right now, or I may need a little bit more time to go.'"

They may not see that client for a year or more.

"We're wondering whatever happened to them. … They needed more time, and that's the time frame that they needed, that year. And they'll typically come back through about a year later when they're ready."

But when the client opens shop, statistics show about 80% to 90% of them remain in business at least five years, he and training coordinator Jean Smith said. And that's something to bank on.