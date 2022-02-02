Police have arrested a Hallettsville man who they say was buying items at a convenience store when his trailer caught fire, killing his two unattended children.
Louis Goode III was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury, according to a warrant for his arrest. The charges are related to the deaths of his two children in a fire on the morning of Jan. 24.
Goode was arrested Tuesday, eight days after the fire, after turning himself into police, Hallettsville Police Chief Randal Schlauch said.
The Hallettsville Fire Department located the remains of Carter Goode, 3, in a bedroom and Louis Goode IV, 5 months, in the living room area, according to the warrant.
When officers arrived, they found the trailer already on fire.
According the warrant, Goode told officers as the home was burning that he had just left the trailer to go to a dumpster. Goode was later heard saying that he had left the trailer to go the mailbox “for a second.”
Later, a convenience store employee informed officers that Goode was in their store purchasing items at 8:29 a.m. The fire was reported at 8:39 a.m., said Hallettsville Fire Chief Stephen Grahmann.
The employee reviewed the store’s video system and said they could see smoke in the distance shortly after seeing Goode walk out of view of the cameras.
The fire is still under investigation.
