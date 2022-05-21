PORT O’CONNOR — Veterans who served their country in battle were treated to a fishing trip along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway Saturday as volunteers came to take the vets out through waters off Port O’Connor where dolphins cavorted.
One of those wounded warriors, Brandon Lloyd, 44, of Florida, said the volunteers who pulled off this yearly tribute were incredible. Lloyd, a retired sergeant first class from the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, who was wounded twice — once in Iraq and once in Afghanistan — had nothing but praise of the group that held the event.
“This organization has helped me heal more than anything else,” Lloyd said. “The looks you see from the volunteers. You’re treated like royalty. The volunteers that pull this off are amazing.”
About 140 boats took the 340 veterans out in the morning while pelicans groomed themselves and seagulls glided in the skies above them. Warriors Weekend Executive Coordinator Kandace Monney said half of the veterans aboard the bus she rode in on were attending the event for the first time.
“I think they believe people have forgotten them. A lot of these guys went over there to fight and survived, but they are finding they can’t survive civilian life,” Monney said. “If we save one person this weekend, we did our job. It’s not a statistic.”
Warriors Weekend Director and retired Army Col. Mike Petrash told the Victoria Partnership Tuesday that veterans account for 22 suicides daily in this country. By bringing veterans together for this fishing experience, Petrash said it allows them to speak to each other about what troubles they might be experiencing in civilian life.
Monney said the size of the event and the number of veterans is what made it successful. While they had 425 boats on the 10th anniversary with 900 veterans, Monney said the post-COVID smaller scale made it more private.
“It made it more personable so the veterans can visit with each other,” she said. “By having it smaller, it’s more intimate. It makes it easier to provide individual attention.”
Monney said that 180 of the attendees flew in from all over the country. Other attendees drove in, including post traumatic stress disorder patients from Camp Valor and Camp Hope in Houston. Two of the attendees served together in the same unit, but had not seen each other until they were on the same bus, Monney said.
Former 1st Sgt. Richard Fuller, 48, of Atlanta, and former Staff Sgt. Travis Dufrene, 43, of Florida, served together in the 101st Airborne, the Screaming Eagles. It has been 21 years since they saw each other.
“It’s an act of God,” said Fuller.
Dufrene said Fuller’s mannerisms made him familiar.
“Just to be overseas with someone and meet them at an event like this is incredible,” Dufrene said.
The warriors were scheduled to have a dinner provided at 6:30 p.m. after they returned from fishing. There would be an awards ceremony for fish caught, as it is a fishing tournament, along with poker for the veterans later in the evening, she said. There would be more than $7,000 in cash prizes as well, Mooney said.
The weekend allows the community to honor those who fought for this country in the war on terrorism. They are from the different service branches, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. They are taken out on the water for a day of fishing and relaxation by volunteer captains and their boats.
A recent report on U.S. military deaths show suicide accounts for more than four times the number of deaths due to military operations. Thomas Suitt, who wrote the paper for Brown University’s Cost of War Project, said it highlights some of the reasons why people in the armed forces appear to take their lives at higher rates. Suitt suggested military conflicts since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are in some ways very different from previous wars.
Suitt said the rate of suicides among active duty service members and post-9/11 veterans is outpacing the suicide rate of the civilian population, a trend he called a “significant shift.” Coming home from war, can be difficult and the various state and federal systems set up to deal with this transition and life after military service struggle to meet the need.
George Bigham, 76, served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant with the 101st Airborne. He is now 100% disabled because of the two gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries he received during the Hamburger Hill battle in Vietnam in 1969 near the border with Laos. Bigham, who lost his colon and spleen in the battle, has taken part in Warriors Weekend events since 1991.
“I really enjoyed my time in the service,” Bigham said. “We had a mission. When we came back, we forgot what that togetherness was, forgot what that teamwork was. When we got back home, we wondered where did it go.”
