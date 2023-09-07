The first two weeks have not gone the way Victoria West had hoped.
Losses to San Antonio Davenport 60-28 and Leander Glenn 52-17 have the Warriors still searching for their first win. This week they will travel to Alice for their final non-district contest of the season.
Last week the Warriors said they wanted to treat the game against Leander Glenn like their season would end if they lost. The Warriors lost, but now the message is not to fear the result. The Warriors are looking to take a step in the right direction in their last game before district play begins.
"We can't fear result, you just got to go out there and play your best," Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce said. "The goal when you're playing really good teams is to win the game, but it's also to get better and most importantly take a step."
A step the Warriors need to take is on the defensive side of the football. The Warriors have allowed 112 points in two games and if they are to get in the win column it starts with limiting the opposition's offense.
"I really want to see our defense fly to the football, running our feet through the tackle," Boyce said. "That's going to be big, Alice does a really good job of not letting the first guy take them down, we have to out hustle them because they have some big dudes."
Alice is a team that will likely run the football a lot, and for the Warriors that is a test they need to find the answers to. Last week, Leander Glenn's rushing attack amassed over 500 yards on the ground. This week, Boyce wants to see his defense get off the field and see his offense sustain drives.
Last week the Warriors were not able to run consistently, rushing for under four yards per carry. This week junior offensive lineman Braden Merritt wants his unit to set the tone early, and allow the Warriors to run the ball effectively.
"We can't make mental mistakes and we need to be good up front," Merritt said. "Get all of our blocks, don't let anybody through, push them down the line so that they can't get any penetration."
Through two weeks the Warriors offensive output has not been what they wanted, but there have been positive signs. The Warriors are averaging 395.5 yards per game on offense, senior quarterback Camden Repper has had success throwing the football, and a young core of playmakers highlighted by sophomore wide receiver Jeret Swanson has had their moments.
Whether it's an untimely penalty or a turnover, the yardage numbers have not translated into the points the Warriors had hoped for through two games. Despite that this team's expectations are still high. Repper, senior running back Kamauri Montgomery and Merritt provide leadership to what Boyce believes is a very mature team that expects to compete, win and be consistent.
"This is a mature team, they've been in tough situations," Boyce said. "Guys who were on varsity last year were in tough situations so they understand the process and I think we've had a really good week of practice and they've adjusted well and I think they're going to be ready to play."