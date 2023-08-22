Energy and tempo were the catalysts for a Victoria West 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-16, 25-18) over El Campo Tuesday night in the Victoria West gym.
Coming out of the gate the Warriors (14-7) looked like they were in for a back-and-forth competitive battle. At the start of the match it was the Ladybirds (5-7) who asserted themselves quickly. Their height at the front of the net bothered the Warriors early and it was the Ladybirds who dictated the action.
"We started a little bit slow, but once we kicked it into gear there was no stopping," Victoria West head coach Garrett Gomez said. "The girls really understood what we needed to do and they really opened up to the fact that we needed to go out and play Warrior volleyball."
After their first timeout, trailing 11-9 in the first set the Warriors began to shift the tide of the game. Coming out of the timeout the Warriors began to connect offensively and once they did it was their hitters who reaped the benefits.
For the Warriors it was their diversity in the attack, with Hannah Loest leading the team with 10 kills while Grace Weiler and Emily Parker got nine each. When the Warriors attack got going their energy picked up, the sideline and the crowd got involved and they began to take over the game.
"Victoria West is a great team, I think we held them defensively quite a bit," El Campo head coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. "We had some minor errors which is what cost us some points towards the end where we weren't doing great work offensively."
Once the Warriors won the first set 25-21 they did not look back. The Warriors were energized by their win in the first set and started quickly in set two. Once the offense got in rhythm the attacking came easy for the Warrior hitters and setter Natalie Christensen was consistently picking out the right pass and setting up teammates for emphatic kills.
"Our tempo was so fast and that's what we've been preaching to make sure that we're not only confusing the other side, but making sure they can't set up their defense," Gomez said. "Our setter was making the passes so quick tonight and making sure that our middles were being so effective."
The favored avenue of attack was right down the middle for the Warriors, where it was typically Parker or Weiler ready to attack. After some trouble in the first set where the Ladybirds' block was very effective, the Warriors began to find some holes in the defense and capitalized in a major way on their way to a 25-16 victory in the second set.
"I think it was really just our team chemistry, we're just building each other up," Parker said. "I was just connecting with out setters, everybody was just trusting each other and I think that just really helped me to be confident on the court."
That confidence manifested itself on the court in the form of energy. The Warriors began doing all of the little things like diving for balls, keeping the ball alive and every time they did the reactions from the bench and the crowd only kept them going. That level of energy is something Gomez wants to see from his team, and now they've set the standard for that going forward after their sweep of El Campo.
"Whenever we would get one kill it was like we just won state," Gomez said. "The girls were getting so excited for the small things and once you get excited for the small things the big things become easy."
Non-District
Victoria West 3, El Campo 0
Victoria West 25 25 25
El Campo 21 16 18
Highlights: (EC) Addie Hundl 10 kills, 2 blocks; Claire Radley 3 kills; Brianna Jensen 3 kills 1 block. (VE) Hannah Loest 10 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Emily Parker 9 kills, 0.5 blocks, 1 dig, 1 ace; Grace Weiler 9 kills, 2 digs, 1.5 blocks; Jazmine Valenzuela 18 digs, 3 assists, 3 aces; Natalie Christensen 22 assists, 5 digs, 1 kill, 0.5 blocks, 4 aces.
Records: El Campo 5-7, West 14-7.